PAT vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 1

The Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddha in the first semi-final match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Wednesday, 23 February. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The former champions finished atop the Pro Kabaddi standings with 86 points from 22 encounters. They have 16 wins and five losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League while drawing just one game.

Having topped the PKL points table, the Pirates secured a direct entry into the semi-finals. They have been among the strongest teams this season and are likely to defeat UP Yoddha when they square off against them on Wednesday.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, finished third in the PKL points table. They met Puneri Paltan in Eliminator 1 and comfortably won the match 42-31. Pardeep Narwal put up a spectacular show for his side, picking up 18 points in the clash.

Narwal will now have to replicate those efforts against his former side, with whom he has won the title previously.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Semi-final 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, Wednesday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Shinde, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Ashu Singh, C Sajin, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Neeraj Kumar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee