PAT vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 19, 2024

The second Hyderabad leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Patna Pirates (PAT) lock horns with UP Yoddhas (UP) at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday (January 19) at 9 pm IST.

Patna Pirates haven’t been up to the mark this season, losing seven out of 12 games. Tamil Thalaivas beat them with a 25-41 score in the most recent game at Jaipur. Ankit Jaglan claimed a High 5 while M Sudhakar earned six raid points.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas are having a terrible campaign with nine losses and just three wins in 13 games. Despite Pardeep Narwal claiming 16 raid points, they suffered a 37-42 defeat against Bengal Warriors in their last encounter.

Pirates are now ranked eighth in the points table while UP Yoddhas find themselves in the second-last position with 22 points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs UP Dream11 match.

#3 Pardeep Narwal (UP) - 15.0 credits

Pardeep appears to be in red-hot form in the last six games, claiming three Super 10s, including the most recent one against Bengal Warriors. He also gave his season-best performance against the Patna Pirates in the reverse fixture, garnering 21 raid points.

Having secured five Super 10s, two Super raids, and 106 raid points in 13 matches, Pardeep will be a smart choice for the role of vice-captain of your PAT vs UP Dream11 teams.

#2 Sumit Sangwan (UP) - 15.5 credits

Sumit Sangwan ranks among the top 10 defenders of PKL 10. He has claimed 44 tackle points from 38 successful tackles, including six super tackles, the second joint-most this season. He secured his fourth High 5 in the recent game against the Warriors.

With an impressive 3.38 average and a 51% success rate, Sumit stands out as one of the top choices for the role of captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs UP Dream11 team.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (UP) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar underperformed in the last game with just four raid points. However, he has been the star player for Patna Pirates in the previous games. He has 108 raid points to his name from 87 successful raids, including three Super raids.

With six Super 10s and a fine 8.31 average, Sachin will be the best choice for the position of captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs UP Dream11 teams.

