PAT vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 79

The Patna Pirates (PAT) square off against the UP Yoddhas (UP) in Match 79 of PKL 10 on Friday, January 19, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Pirates come into this match after a humiliating 25-41 defeat at the hands of the Tamil Thalaivas, who scored a whopping 21 tackle points in the match. That alone should tell you how much the Pirates struggled in the raiding department. Their defense barring Ankit also had a tough time, with the left corner scoring a High 5, but receiving little support from elsewhere.

Three spots below the Pirates in 11th place lie the UP Yoddhas, and they're in dire need of a win to keep alive what little hopes they have of making the playoffs. With a six-day break since their 37-42 defeat to the Bengal Warriors, the Yoddhas will want Surender Gill back into the team in full fitness. Their defense also had an off-day against the Warriors, and they can't afford to have a repeat against the Pirates.

PAT vs UP Match Details

Match: PAT vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 79

Date and Time: January 19, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar M, Manish Dhull, Krishan Dhull, and Ankit Jaglan.

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Surender Gill/Gagana Gowda, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar/Hitesh, Sumit, Nitin Panwar/Ashu Singh, and Gurdeep.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 79

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar just about edges Pardeep Narwal in the raiding department, and that's only because of his consistency. When Pardeep is in form, he usually outscores Sachin, but his form has flickered on and off this season. While he comes into this match on a 16-pointer, there is still a chance he has another off-day.

Defender - Sumit

Sumit has been one of the best defenders of the season and a constant for the Yoddhas, putting in solid performances irrespective of the results. Nitesh Kumar becomes another great option if he starts, especially as he'll be up against two left raiders in Manjeet and Sudhakar M.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Ankit returned to form with only his second High 5 of the season in the defeat to the Tamil Thalaivas. The left corner should have his hands full in this match, and he seems to be a safe route to a points haul, well ahead of Vijay Malik and marginally ahead of Gurdeep.

PAT vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Pardeep Narwal

Sumit/Krishan Dhull

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 79

Pardeep Narwal, Sachin Tanwar, Ankit, Sumit, and Krishan Dhull.

PAT vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Based on last game's performance from the Pirates, it's hard to say who has the upper hand when it comes to this game. On paper, both teams have high-scoring defenders capable of scoring big, but have had some poor recent outings.

The Pirates' raiding department seems more balanced than the more Pardeep-reliant Yoddhas, but things would change a lot if Surender Gill is declared fit for this match.

As of now, Pardeep, Sachin, Sumit, and Ankit are must-haves, with Krishan also falling in that category.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ankit and Vijay Malik.

Raiders: Sudhakar M, Pardeep Narwal, and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Ankit.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Manjeet, and Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal. I Vice-Captain: Sumit.