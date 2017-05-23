Patna Pirates Team Players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

Patna Pirates have won the last two editions and will be keen to make it three in a row with their new side.

Pardeep Narwal was retained by Patna

Representing the city of Patna in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, Patna Pirates are the current champions of the tournament. The team is owned by Rajesh V Shah’s KVS Energy and Sports Limited. The Patna-based franchise had a fairly successful first couple of seasons finishing in third and fourth positions respectively.

Led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Sanjeev Kumar, the Pirates became the champions of season three by defeating U Mumba in the final. Their aggressive playing style largely contributed to that.

Captained by Dharamraj Cheralathan and coached by Arjun Singh, the Pirates successfully defended their title in season four. They won their first five games on a trot to build a commanding lead and signalled their intentions to their rivals.

After defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the season 4 final, they became the first team to retain their title and become back to back champions. The side plays their home matches at the Patliputra Sports Complex.

Before the auction, Patna Pirates had decided to retain young Indian 20-year-old raider Pardeep Narwal. On the first day of the two-day auction, Patna Pirates’ most expensive purchase was 24-year-old raider Monu Goyat who was bought for 44.50 lakhs. The franchise from Bihar also signed 29-year-old Sachin Shingade for 42.50 lakhs and 31-year-old defender Vishal Mane for 36.50 lakhs. In addition to the Indian players, Pirates also signed 26-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Maghsoudlou of Iran for 8 lakhs.

Here is the full list of players that have been bought by Patna Pirates at the end of the 2017 Pro Kabaddi League auction:

Players Position Md. Zakir Hossain Raider Monu Goyat Raider Vijay Raider Vikas Jaglan Raider Vinod Kumar Raider Vishnu Uthaman Raider Jaideep Defender Manish Kumar Defender Manish Kumar Defender Sachin Shingade Defender Sandeep Defender Satish Kumar Defender Virender Singh Defender Vishal Mane Defender Arvind Kumar All Rounder Jawahar All Rounder Mohammad Maghsoudlou All Rounder Parveen Birwal All Rounder

Patna Pirates will be bidding to become Pro Kabaddi League Champions for a third successive time and they are certainly favourites to complete a hattrick of titles.