Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will we see another Pardeep Narwal onslaught against the Puneri Paltan?

by Vidhi Shah News 20 Aug 2017, 11:46 IST

Pardeep Narwal

Super Sunday in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will see the battle of the heavyweights when the Patna Pirates clash against the Puneri Paltan in match number 38 of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

The two teams are coming into this encounter on the back of contrasting results, while the Patna Pirates played out a 27-27 tie against the UP Yoddha back in Ahmedabad, Puneri Paltan scored a big margin victory of 17-34 against the Warriors from Bengal.

Patna Pirates are the defending champions and the way they've gone about their business on the mat is a testament to their might and confidence which gives them an edge over the others. The ever so mercurial Pardeep Narwal leads the side in the capacity of a captain and has been recording stellar performances ever since the very first match which include two innings of 15 raid points as well.

He is assisted in the attack by the equally talented Monu Goyat who silently goes about his job and manages to keep the scoreboard ticking for the side. The defence of the Pirates boasts of stalwarts such as Vishal Mane and Sachin Shingade who put up a formidable wall to stop the rival raiders in their tracks.

In the supporting cast then, players in the likes of Vinod Kumar, Jaideep and Satish lend a helpful hand.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, has been touted as the team with the best players post the auctions. The young gun and all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda leads the charge as the first choice raider and the skipper of the side. He is assisted by the likes of Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and Rajesh Mondal, who thrives on the do-or-die raid.

In the defence, the wall of the Pune team is manned by the veteran Dharmaraj Cheralathan alongside Girish Ernak. In one of the corner positions though, operates the most vital cog in the machine, Sandeep Narwal. His ability to perform in any capacity as per the requirement of the situation adds to the team's strength in a huge manner.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match prediction

The match is surely one that will be a close encounter given the stupendous quality of players on either side of the mat. If Puneri Paltan can manage to relegate Pardeep to the bench for an increased amount of time, they have a realistic chance of getting the win otherwise the Pirates will run away with all the five victory points at stake.