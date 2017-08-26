Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Pirates vs Thalaivas

Will Patna make any changes to their starting seven post the surprising tie against Bengal last night?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 26 Aug 2017, 11:15 IST

The Thalaivas will take on the Pirates

Match no. 47 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will feature the defending champions, Patna Pirates facing the new entrants, Tamil Thalaivas at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, 26 August 2017

Patna Pirates predicted line-up

Pardeep Narwal (c) [Raider]

Pardeep will look to go all out on the attack against the young defence of the Tamil Thalaivas and thus keep the scoreboard ticking for his team.

Monu Goyat [Raider]

Monu is the second-in-charge behind Pardeep when it comes to raiding and will be the alternate raider for the team.

Vinod Kumar [Raider]

Vinod Kumar has been impressive not only when it comes to raiding but also in the defence with the rare tackles executed to perfection.

Vishal Mane [Right Cover Defender]

Mumbai is the natural home ground for the mighty defender and he will look to carry on from the High-5 he notched up against the Bengal Warriors.

Sachin Shingade [Left Cover Defender]

In coordination with Vishal Mane, Sachin will play an important role in stopping the likes of Ajay Thakur and Prapanjan on the mat.

Jaideep [Left Corner Defender]

Jaideep was on point with his tackles in the match last night against the Bengal Warriors and his moves were replete with timing and precision.

Vikas Jaglan [Raider]

Vikas has been impressive in the few times that he has had the opportunity to raid and hence should be given an increased chance to prove his mettle.

Tamil Thalaivas predicted line-up

Ajay Thakur [Raider]

Ajay has fetched two consecutive Super-10s and will look to continue in the same manner against the Patna Pirates.

K Prapanjan [Raider]

Prapanjan will assist the attack alongside Ajay and will be vital if the side has to keep the scoreboard ticking by the minute.

D. Pradap [All-rounder]

The all-rounder has been in great form and adds the much-needed depth to the Tamil Thalaiva side.

Amit Hooda [Right Corner Defender]

He is lethal in the corner position with his ankle and thigh holds and will be the main man responsible for keeping Pardeep out of the equation.

C. Arun [Left Cover Defender]

Arun has a considerable amount of playing experience in the PKL and will thus look to stop the Patna raiders in their tracks with key tackles and blocks.

Anil Kumar [Defender]

Anil has been quite useful when it comes to combination tackles, coordinating with the other defenders on the mat.

Darshan J [Right Cover Defender]

Darshan was quite impressive in the last match against UP Yoddha with some valuable tackles and will hope to continue in a similar manner.