Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Can Tomar repeat his heroics once again to hand Patna their first loss?

Tomar was unstoppable against Telugu Titans on Saturday

A mouth watering contest awaits in the 5th season of Pro Kabaddi League as UP Yoddha meet Patna Pirates in the 26th fixture of the tournament. Both the teams are locked at 15 points each and whichever team wins the contest gets to move up the table.

Although UP Yoddha have played a game more than Patna Pirates, they have registered emphatic victories in the games that they have won. But they would know that despite their current form, they can’t afford to let their guard down even for a bit against two times champions and defending champions Patna Pirates.

Patna Pirates predicted lineup

Pardeep Narwal (C) [Raider]

The biggest crowd puller of Pro Kabaddi League will be once again seen in action and will try to keep up with his good work.

Monu Goyat [Raider]

Goyat has done brilliantly well to carve a niche for himself even in the gigantic presence of Pardeep Narwal.

Vinod Kumar [Raider]

His graph has risen with every match and he is proving to be indispensable for the Patna Pirates unit.

Vishal Mane [Right Cover Defender]

After a patchy start, Mane was up and running in the last game against Bengaluru Bulls with 3 tackle points and a successful super tackle as well.

Jaideep [Left Corner Defender]

Jaideep didn’t have the best of the games in the fixture versus Bengaluru Bulls but he has shown his capability and won’t get the axe for the Patna fixture.

Sachin Shingade [Left Cover Defender]

The experienced Shingade would look to recover some lost form like his partner Mane was able to do in the last match.

Satish [Right Corner Defender]

Satish has done well enough in the limited chances he has got to retain his place in the side.

UP Yoddha predicted lineup

Nitin Tomar [C] (Raider)

After an off game against the Bengal Warriors, Tomar was back to his very best against Telugu Titans. Tomar's clash against Narwal will be intriguing to watch.

Rishank Devadiga (Raider)

Despite six points against Telugu Titans, Devadiga was nowhere close to his best and one can only wonder how lethal the pairing of an in form Devadiga with Nitin Tomar can be.

Surender Singh (Raider)

A young man who has kept Mahesh Goud out warming the bench has to be an exciting prospect. And that’s what he appeared as in the game against Telugu Titans.

Rajesh Narwal (All Rounder)

With Tomar and other raiders doing their job well, Narwal is manning the defence and is doing a wonderful job at that. However, it’s well known that he can leap into raiding whenever the team requires him too.

Pankaj (All Rounder)

The all rounder paid back the faith the management showed in him for the Telugu Titans fixture by putting in a solid performance.

Jeeva Kumar (Right and Left Cover Defender)

Kumar is too experienced a player to be ruled out after one average outing. His importance increases further in the presence of someone like Pardeep Narwal in the opposition.

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner Defender)

Nitesh Kumar has been the team’s trusted Right Corner and the management won’t like tampering with the winning combination and thus Kumar is more or less likely to retain his place.