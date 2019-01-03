Pro Kabaddi League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Bengaluru Bulls can become the champions this season

Bengaluru Bulls topped the Zone B standings

The Bengaluru Bulls have had a terrific run in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. After finishing at the top of the Zone B standings, the Bulls have made their way to the finals with a win over the Gujarat Fortune Giants in Qualifier 1.

The Bulls' finished their league stage with 78 points on account of 13 wins, 2 ties, and 7 losses to make a place for themselves in Qualifier 1 as the table toppers from Zone B. Their stupendous run of form this season can be compared to their Season 2 exploits, where they made it to the finals only to lose out to U Mumba to finish as the runners-up.

So here are some key elements that would help them to go the distance this time and come home with their maiden Championship trophy.

#3 The Wall: Mahender Singh

Mahender Singh has been associated with the Pro Kabaddi League since Season 1 of the competition, but only got his first opportunity on the mat in the 2017 season.

The left cover defender emerged as a breakthrough star in the Bulls' defense and his partnership with Ravinder Pahal, who operated on the right corner, was appreciated by fans. While their defense did decently well, it was their raiders, barring Rohit Kumar, who led the side down as they couldn't make their way to the playoffs in Season 5.

Carrying his terrific form from last season, Mahender has scored 61 tackle points in the season which includes six High-5s. He has been the best defender for the Bulls' this season and sits at the 7th place of the top defenders' list.

While the youngster hasn't been as consistent as he would have liked to be, but his return to consistency at the business end of the tournament has been quite critical in the Bulls' journey to the finals.

