PKL 2018, Eliminator 2, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: Naveen Kumar's Super 10 gets Delhi past Bengal

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 195 // 30 Dec 2018, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naveen Kumar scored a Super 10 for the Dabang Delhi KC

The second eliminator fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 playoffs saw the Dabang Delhi KC side face off against the Bengal Warriors at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

Dabang Delhi KC came into the fixture after finishing on the third spot in the Zone A standings making to the playoff stages for the first time in six seasons. The team has been strong overall on the mat with an experienced defensive lineup manning the fort for the side. The raiding trio of Meraj Sheykh, Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit have been consistent for them throughout the season operating well together.

Bengal Warriors come into this match on the back of a successful home leg run in Kolkata where they secured the top two spot in the Zone B standings. The Warriors rested their key players in their final league match against the UP Yoddha side and came in with fresh legs. Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee led the raiding unit backed by a defence led by the experienced duo of Surjeet Singh and skipper Ran Singh.

The two sides were locked neck-to-neck right from the starting whistle as the score stayed tight through the first 10 minutes of the match. Maninder Singh and Chandran Ranjit kept scoring at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard ticking. Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat did well to notch a Super Raid in the final five minutes setting up the chance to get the all-out for Bengal Warriors. Delhi stayed alive with a Super Tackle on Maninder Singh, however, Ran Singh proved effective as a raider to get the all-out in the final minute of the half. At the end of the first twenty minutes, Bengal Warriors led 17-13 over the Dabang Delhi KC side.

Dabang Delhi KC came into the second half with renewed fervour and started to claw their way back into the match. The defence contained Maninder Singh and Naveen Kumar turned the screws on the Warriors as Delhi got the lead with an all-out in the 29th minute of the match. Delhi inflicted further misery on the Warriors as they got another all-out within five minutes of the previous one. Delhi maintained control of the match till the end as they won 39-28 at the final buzzer.

Dabang Delhi KC will take on UP Yoddha tomorrow in the second match of the night for a spot in the Qualifier 2.

Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC were solid defensively tonight

Joginder Narwal - (6/10)

The Dabang Delhi KC skipper did well to lead the side against the Bengal raiders and picked up three tackle points with his ankle and body holds from the left corner.

Advertisement

Ravinder Pahal - (6.5/10)

'The Hawk', Ravinder Pahal looked in fine form on the right corner for the Delhi side locking in ankle holds and his famed double thigh holds. He finished with a tally of four tackle points finishing just shy of a 'High 5'.

Vishal Mane - (5/10)

The burly defender had a tough time in the first half conceding a couple of raid points but provided assists from the cover position. He pulled off a stunning dash on Jang Kun Lee in the second half and added another tackle to finish with two tackle points.

Vishal Lather - (5/10)

The defender was started in the cover position tonight and was targeted by Maninder Singh on a couple of occasions in the first half but did manage to get a Super Tackle on the raider. He picked up a raid point in the final raid of the match.

Naveen Kumar - (9/10)

The young sensation started off slow tonight scoring four raid points in the first half with his running hand touches. He sprung into better form in the second half inflicting the all-out on the Bengal Warriors to get Delhi into the lead. Kumar finished with a Super 10 on the night top-scoring with eleven raid points.

Chandran Ranjit - (7/10)

The raider was in good touch tonight for the Delhi side picking up timely bonus points and have five raid points in the first half of the match. He added three more points in the second half to finish at eight raid points on the night.

Meraj Sheykh - (4/10)

The Iranian all-rounder was not able to pick any raid points in the first half and suffered a shoulder strain. He was benched for the second half and replaced by Pawan Kadian.

Substitutes

Pawan Kadian - (4/10)

The lanky raider came off the bench in the second half and picked up a couple of raid points.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement