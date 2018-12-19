PKL 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 34 // 19 Dec 2018, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajinkya Pawar was the best raider for Jaipur tonight

The action from the Panchkula leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 saw the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Haryana.

Jaipur Pink Panthers came into this match on the back of a strong win against the Haryana Steelers banking on a strong performance by the skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda in the second half. Gujarat Fortunegiants got the win over the Pink Panthers a few days back in Panchkula and aimed to get the win tonight and move atop the Zone A standings going past U Mumba.

The first half of the match began with Gujarat asserting control over the match from the get-go and got an early all-out over the Pink Panthers. They were stable defensively curtailing the threat of the Jaipur skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda on the mat. Gujarat led comfortably with a seven-point advantage at the end of the first half at 17-10.

The second half saw the Gujarat Fortunegiants get another quick all-out to further extend their lead in the match. However, the Jaipur side showed good spirit as they made their comeback in the game courtesy strong all-round showing from their attack and defence.. Ajinkya Pawar pulled off a great Super Raid to trigger the all-out on the Gujarat Fortunegiants to reduce the deficit to five points. Gujarat let the Jaipur side come back in the match but maintained composure, in the end, to clinch it by two points winning 33-31 in the end.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda had an off-day tonight

Deepak Niwas Hooda - (5/10)

The Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper had a tough time against the stubborn Gujarat defence failing to pick up any point in seven raids putting in six empty raids. He managed four raid points in the second half including two bonus points but looked off colour tonigt.

Ajinkya Pawar - (8.5/10)

The young raider picked up a couple of touch points in the first half and did well in the do-or-die situations. He got the side back in the game in the second half and finished just shy of a Super 10 with nine raid points.

Advertisement

K Selvamani - (3/10)

The lanky raider managed to pick up one bonus point in the first half but found it tough to get points on the board. He was replaced in the second half by Kenyan international David Mosambayi.

Sunil Siddhgavali - (3/10)

The cover defender failed to pick up a tackle point in the first half of the match but managed to pick up two raid points in a do-or-die raid situation.

Young Chang Ko - (3/10)

The Korean defender was ineffective on the mat for the Panthers failing to get any tackle point in the left cover position.

Santhapanaselvam - (4.5/10)

The right corner Santhapanaselvam attempted a lot of tackles but managed to pick up just a couple of points with his diving ankle holds.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - (7.5/10)

The left corner defender was the only defender to pick up tackle points in the first half for Jaipur scoring three points. He added three more tackle points in the second half including a Super Tackle on Sachin Tanwar and got his 'High 5' on the night.

Substitutes:

David Mosambayi - (3/10)

The Kenyan raider came off the bench in the second half and picked up a bonus point for the side.

Ajit Singh - (3/10)

The youngster was sent in as the last raider when Jaipur were down in numbers and managed one bonus point.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement