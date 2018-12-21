PKL 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: GB More's all-round show puts Titans' playoff hopes in danger

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 carnival moved on to its final destination of the league stage as the Kolkata leg kicked off at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium. The inter-zone wildcard matches began in Kolkata as the Puneri Paltan from Zone A faced off against the Telugu Titans from the Zone B.

Puneri Paltan were in their worst form of the season with four losses on the trot coming into this fixture against the Telugu Titans. They were out of the playoffs and were playing their final match of the season tonight. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, aimed to get back into the playoffs position as they started the match on the fourth position behind the Bengal Warriors. The two sides had met earlier this season in the inter-zone challenge week with the Titans emerging victorious on the night.

Puneri Paltan started the first half on a strong note getting the advantage after the all-out in the first ten minutes of the match banking on GB More's clinical raiding. The Telugu Titans defence had a slow start to their night and struggled to contain GB More. Telugu Titans managed to cut back the deficit a bit but conceded a Super Tackle scored by Ravi Kumar. The first half ended with the Puneri Paltan leading 17-10 on the scoreboard.

The second period saw the Puneri Paltan extend their advantage further in the match and keep the Titans' raiding unit in check not allowing Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke any leeway on the mat. They maintained a comfortable lead over the Titans throughout the second half of the match. Pune enforced an all-out late in the match and won comfortably with a score of 35-20 in the end.

Puneri Paltan

The Puneri Paltan defence did well to curtail the Titans' raiders

Girish Maruti Ernak - (5/10)

The Puneri Paltan skipper was a strong presence in the defence operating as the left cover defender. He had one point in the first half and scored a Super Tackle in the second half of the match finishing with three tackle points.

Sandeep Narwal - (5/10)

The feisty all-rounder was inefficient with his tackle attempts tonight conceding a few raid points in the first half of the match. He did better in the second half picking up four points including two raid points.

Shubham Shinde - (4/10)

The young defender played on the right corner for the Puneri Paltan tonight and did well to support his teammates. He did not manage to pick up a tackling point tonight.

Ravi Kumar - (7.5/10)

The defender Ravi Kumar did well for the Pune side with his tackles from the cover position scoring three tackle points in the first half including one Super Tackle. He got to his 'High 5' in the second half with strong ankle holds on the Telugu Titans' raiders.

GB More - (8/10)

The main raider of the Puneri Paltan side tonight did well to keep the Titans' defence on their toes picking up timely points on the right corner. He even managed to pick up a couple of good tackle points finishing with eight raid points in the end.

Rajesh Mondal - (4.5/10)

The experienced raider was back in the starting lineup but put in only empty raids in the first half of the match. He did comparatively better in the second half picking up two points in do-or-die raid situations.

Amit Kumar - (3/10)

The youngster started tonight for the Puneri Paltan and was subbed in and out of the lineup throughout the course of the match. He put in a lot of empty raids and was benched for the second half of the match after scoring a solitary raid point.

Substitutes

Rinku Narwal - (6.5/10)

The all-rounder came on in the first half and operated on the left corner picking up a raid point and one tackle point. He added a couple more tackle points in the second half of the match and had four tackle points in the end.

