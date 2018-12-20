×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Schedule for the Inter-Zone Wildcard Matches, when & where to watch

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
41   //    20 Dec 2018, 07:26 IST

Inter-Zone Wildcard Matches
Inter-Zone Wildcard Matches

Inter-Zone Wildcard matches are matches where a team from Zone A plays another from Zone B in Pro Kabaddi League 2018, and the teams that will face each other have been decided by a draw of lots.

Unlike the Inter-Zone Challenge Week where we have a week designated solely for Inter-Zone matches, there are 6 Wildcard matches, that are dispersed in between the regular matches and would take place each day from the 21st of December to the 27th, with the exception of the 24th which is a rest day for the teams.

This is an exercise in which luck plays a crucial part, and could play spoilsport to the playoff chances for a quite a few teams, especially from Zone B, from where two teams for the playoffs are yet to qualify. Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors, and UP Yoddha are in contention for the two spots left in the playoff stages. 

A total of 6 teams are to qualify for the playoffs, and among them, 4 have already made through - 3 from Zone A and 1 from Zone B. The teams that have qualified for the playoff stage are:


Qualified Teams
Qualified Teams

The schedule for the Wildcard matches is as follows:

21/12 - 9 pm IST - Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

22/12 - 8 pm IST - U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

23/12 - 8 pm IST - Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

25/12 - 8 pm IST - Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

26/12 - 8 pm IST - Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates

27/12 - 8 pm IST - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls


All these matches would be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, and can be watched on the Star Sports network or can be digitally streamed on Hotstar.

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
