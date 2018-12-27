PKL 2018, Warriors vs Yoddha: UP Yoddha dominate Warriors to seal playoffs berth

The final match of Pro Kabaddi League's group stage saw an exciting clash in Zone B as the home side Bengal Warriors took on UP Yoddha at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Bengal Warriors got a crucial win over the Bengaluru Bulls last night after a strong second-half performance to keep the pressure at the top of the Zone B standings. Maninder Singh scored 16 points on the night to lead the comeback for the Warriors, picking up his second Super 10 in a row.

UP Yoddha were highly motivated and under pressure coming into this fixture after they were handed a lease of life following Patna Pirates' loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants. They are in their best run of form this season with four wins in their past five matches and aimed to clinch the playoffs spot with a win over the home side.

The two sides had a closely-contested affair in the first half of the match as the UP Yoddha managed to cut back the deficit after a early lead by the Bengal Warriors. Two super tackles from the UP Yoddha defenders got them back in the match and they continued to do well defensively to restrict the Warriors' raiding unit. UP Yoddha managed to inflict the all-out on the Bengal Warriors in the 12th minute of the match to take a comfortable lead. UP Yoddha maintained their advantage and led 19-11 at the end of the first half.

The second half saw the UP Yoddha continue their momentum on the mat as a strong all-round performance saw them clinch two more all-outs to get a sizeable lead on the scoreboard.

Bengal Warriors tested their bench strength, resting their key players in the second half. Rishank Devadiga and Nitesh Kumar starred for the UP Yoddha side as they secured their playoffs spot with a convincing 41-25 win over the home side. Patna Pirates bowed out of the playoffs for the first time in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Here are the Player Ratings from the clash:

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors had an off night on the mat

Ran Singh - (3/10)

The Bengal Warriors' skipper Ran Singh played on the right corner but was guilty of putting in hasty tackles in the first half. He managed just one tackle point and conceded a total of five touch points throughout the match.

Surjeet Singh - (3/10)

The experienced defender operated on the right cover position but did not manage a tackling point tonight. He did manage to sneak in one raid point before being benched for the second half.

Ziaur Rehman - (4/10)

Bangladeshi defender Ziaur Rehman played alongside Surjeet Singh in the cover position and finished with two tackle points tonight.

Baldev Singh - (3.5/10)

The young Baldev Singh did not play much part in the Warriors' defence tonight as he was substituted late in the first half. He came back in the second half and managed to get one bonus point as the last raider on the mat.

Amit Nagar - (4/10)

All-rounder Amit Nagar operated as the lead raider after Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee's substitution. He finished the match with three raid points.

Jang Kun Lee - (4/10)

Korean international Jang Kun Lee was the top-scoring raider in the first half for the Bengal Warriors with three touch points. He was substituted at the end of the first half.

Maninder Singh - (3/10)

The star raider of the Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh scored two points in two raids early in the first half and was substituted after fifteen minutes of play.

Substitutes:

Bhupender Singh - (5/10)

The feisty raider came off the bench towards the end of the first half and had one bonus point and a tackle point as well. He managed one touch point in the final raid of the match.

Manoj Dhull - (3/10)

The defender replaced Maninder Singh in the lineup and picked up one tackle point in the first half.

Mithin Kumar - (4/10)

The youngster picked up a couple of bonus points after coming off the bench in the second half.

Adarsh T - (6/10)

The all-rounder managed to get four points off the bench producing a Super Tackle and a two-point raid as well, impressing as a substitute in the final fifteen minutes of the match.

