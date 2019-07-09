PKL 2019: 3 players to look out for from Bengal Warriors

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 102 // 09 Jul 2019, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maninder Singh is the most experienced player of the Bengal Warriors squad

Bengal Warriors had a very underwhelming start to their Pro Kabaddi League journey as the Kolkata-based franchise found themselves in the bottom half of the points table in the first two seasons. The story changed in the third edition when the Nilesh Shinde-led team made it to the semifinals of the league.

The Warriors even reached the playoffs of season 5 but are yet to feature in a final from the past six editions. In season 6, the Warriors finished 5th in the Zone B points table. This dismal performance forced the team management to take some tough decisions.

Even though they topped the points table in season 5, the Warriors released Surjeet Singh and Jang Kun Lee ahead of the season 7 auctions. However, they have also recruited some big names in the defense unit whilst building the raiding attack around Maninder Singh.

Here are three Bengal Warriors players to watch out for in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2019.

#3 Mohammad Nabibaksh

Mohammad Nabibaksh will make his PKL debut this year

Bengal Warriors bought the services of the Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh for a monumental price of ₹77.75 lakh. Nabibaksh was a part of the Iranian squad that played in the Kabaddi Masters tournament last year.

Nabibaksh will make his Pro Kabaddi debut in season 7. Known to be a prolific all-rounder, Nabibaksh will have the dual responsibility of contributing to the team’s defensive unit as well as supporting Maninder Singh in the raiding department.

The Bengal Warriors are certain to have their hopes pinned very high on this all-rounder and Nabibaksh would be keen to repay their faith in the upcoming edition of the PKL.

1 / 3 NEXT