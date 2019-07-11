PKL 2019: 3 players to look out for from Bengaluru Bulls

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 162 // 11 Jul 2019, 19:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru Bulls won the 6th edition of Pro Kabaddi League

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to commence from the 20th of July, 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

A total of twelve teams from all across the country will battle in the league for the coveted trophy. The matches will take place in a double robin-round format.

The Bengaluru Bulls, under the tutelage of Randhir Sehhrawat did a fine job in the inaugural season of PKL as they ended fourth that season, with stars in the side such as Manjeet Chillar and Ajay Thakur. In season 2, the Bulls made it to the final but unfortunately lost the match from Anup Kumar's U Mumba.

The next three seasons were not the best for them as they found themselves in the bottom half of the points table. Despite having some wonderful players like Surender Nada, Mohit Chillar and Rohit Kumar, they struggled and stumbled to win matches.

However, the sixth season changed everything for the Bulls. Pawan Sehrawat stepped on to the mat as a substitution and led the way on the raiding front. This fine young raider helped the Bulls carve a way to the season 6 finals and performed fabulously well in the finals, leading the Bulls to their first title win.

For the seventh season, coach Randhir Sehrawat made some wise choices at the auctions apart from retaining Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar. Having bought back the services of Mahender Singh, the Bulls also added some youngsters to the squad to add freshness to the unit.

With PKL 2019 less than two weeks away, here is a look at three players who can be expected to have a fine season for the Bengaluru Bulls.

#3 Mahender Singh

Mahender Singh will be a key for the Bulls

Mahender Singh made his debut in the 5th season of PKL for the Bengaluru Bulls. He scored 58 points in 22 matches in his first season and made a mark with his excellent defending. Mahender also scooped ten tackle points in a single match that season, which is no less than a feat.

Advertisement

Mahender played a crucial role in season 6 for his team. Till date, the youngster has scored a total of 121 points in 46 matches. With some impressive dashes and blocks, Mahender will be keen to put upan impressive show.

For the upcoming season, the team management made a wise decision to retain him as he main defender and he will look to replicate some of his positive shows from last season.

1 / 3 NEXT