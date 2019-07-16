PKL 2019: 3 Reasons why the Bengal Warriors could win the title

Maninder Singh will be the Warriors' trump card

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is set to kick start from 20th July 2019. With the arrival of double round-robin format, all teams are set to play two matches against their opposition teams with the equal number of games ahead of the playoffs.

Bengal Warriors has never won a Pro Kabaddi title in the six editions of the league. The franchise-based on Kolkata qualified in Season 3, 5, and 6 yet could not move further in the knockout matches.

Bengal Warriors in Season 6 were a decent side with Maninder Singh who shined in the offensive department yet again for the team as he scored 206 raid points in 22 matches at an average of 9.36.

However, he did not find enough support in the raiding with Mahesh Goud and Rakesh Narwal who failed to live up to the expectations.

Their captain of last season, PO Surjeet Singh, and Ran Singh were struggling to score tackle points as well as the team's big gap in the left cover which led the defense to give away advance tackles to the opposition. The team managed to sneak into the playoffs but got defeated by Dabang Delhi K.C. (39-28) in the Eliminator 2.

Warriors retained Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh, Ravindra Kumawat (NYP) and Adarsh T (NYP) ahead of the Season 7 auction.

With a fresh new side and an immensely experienced coach in BC Ramesh, the team signed 19 players into the squad with Mohammad Nabibakhsh being the most expensive buy for them at 77 lakhs.

As Pro Kabaddi League is about to commence soon, let's have a look at the three reasons why Bengal Warriors can win their maiden title in Season 7.

#1 The raiding department led by Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh will lead the raiding attack for Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh has established himself as the lead raider of Bengal Warriors as this calculative and efficient raider has scored 44.44% of the franchise's raid points from Season 5 till date. He has turned many matches for the team with his brilliant hand touches and escaping skills.

Bengal Warriors have options in their raiding line-up with the addition of young and experienced raiders. The team signed an exciting all-rounder from Iran, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh whose jumps and escapes are a feast to the eyes. This debutant will form a raiding duo with Maninder and help him in the offensive attack.

Ravindra Kumawat, Bhuvaneshwor Gaur, and even Rakesh Narwal are known for their ability to score in crucial situations because of their long reach to the midline. They are potential raiders who can be the top raiders in a match or two because of their versatility as it allows the management to swap among them to bring the perfect balance in the offense.

They signed K. Prapanjan as their third raider in the team, a player who has emerged into a perfect standout player in recent times. He has become a leader on his own and can win games single-handedly.

Warriors also signed the immensely experienced Sukesh Hegde along with the emerging player from Iran, Mohammad Paeinmahalli which fills the gaps of their raiding department wholly.

Bengal Warriors are one of the toughest contenders in terms of the raiding department with a plethora of options to choose from which can help them accomplish goal of winning their maiden title in Season 7.

