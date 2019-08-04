PKL 2019: 3 teams which have surprised with their performances so far

A lot of teams have surprised us with their performances so far

It has just been around two weeks since Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League started and this edition is already a witness to several moments of brilliance on the mat. While a few teams have announced themselves in this season, a few of them are yet to get going in the first two weeks.

There is still a long way to go for all the teams in this season and anything could happen over the course of a long tournament such as the Pro Kabaddi League. It is too early to make any predictions as of now but based on their performances on the mat so far, here are 3 teams which have surprised us so far in this edition.

Ahead of the tournament, these teams had a certain line-up based on which the fans had varying expectations from them. However, the way their plans have been executed on the matchday has come out different from the one expected and has, in turn, made this season more interesting.

Here's a look at three such teams:

#3 Puneri Paltan

Anup Kumar's men are yet to score a win in the competition

With no wins in the tournament so far, Puneri Paltan are at the bottom of the current points table. Not only has the Pune squad lost all the 3 games, but all of them have been lost by a heavy margin which is likely to affect them in the latter stages of the tournament.

However, for the kind of team they have on paper, this mediocre performance was never expected from them in this competition. In Surjeet Singh and Girish Ernak, they have one of the strongest defensive units in the tournament. Although Nitin Tomar missed the first 3 games, they have a few capable raiders in Pawan Kadian, Darshan Kadian and Manjeet to take his place. Most importantly, Pune have one of the greatest readers of a kabaddi game, Anup Kumar at the helm of the franchise.

All these factors are yet to contribute to a victory for the Puneri Paltan squad so far in this season. If the defensive unit can step up in the coming games, this team could see a change in its fortunes.

