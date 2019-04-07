PKL 2019: 4 players who might go unsold in the upcoming auction

Jasvir Singh hasn't been able to replicate his past success.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction for the 7th season is set to take place on the 8th and 9th of April in Mumbai. The teams have already announced the list of Elite players retained and there have been few shocks and surprises regarding the team's retention policies.

The teams would have worked out their strategies by now and would have allocated a specific budget for their target players. Teams like Haryana Steelers could undergo a major facelift and revamp their squad completely due to no player retention, and other consistent teams like Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants have already retained the core members of the squad.

While the consistent performers can be expected to go for a lot of money, the under-performing players could find no takers in the upcoming auction. On that note, we take a look at the players who might go unsold in the upcoming auction.

#4 Vishal Mane

Vishal Mane's performances have declined over the years.

Vishal Mane, the 33-year-old right cover defender, was one of the weakest links in Dabang Delhi's defence. Despite being a seasoned campaigner, he has made unnecessary tackles and put the team in trouble. Moreover, his dashes have had very little or no impact on the raiders in the last season.

In the 22 matches he played last season, he only managed a meager 38 points with a tackle strike rate of just 40% and an average of 1.63 tackles per match. Having been a part of the title-winning side twice (U Mumba and Patna Pirates), his performances have been below par and far from the desired level.

With age not on his side and his prime past him, Vishal Mane might not find any bidders in the upcoming auction.

