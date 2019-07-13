PKL 2019 All Stars: Where to watch, Match Preview, and Match timings

Ajay Thakur will be leading the Indian 7 squad

In an exciting leadup to the much-awaited Pro Kabaddi 2019, a PKL 'All-Star' clash will be contested today, the 13th of July at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The star-studded affair, which will see an Indian 7 clash against a World 7 team will feature some of the best kabaddi players from all across the globe such as Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal and Iranians Fazel Atrachali, Abozar Mighani among others.

The clash, a first of its kind, will play host to a 13-member team from both the Indian contingent and the foreign contingent. Ajay Thakur will be leading the Indian side while corner defender Fazel Atrachali will be the captain of the World 7 side.

While the Indian team will see some notable absentees from the squad such as Rahul Chaudhari and Manjeet Chhillar, the additional of youngsters such as season 6 MVP Pawan Sehrawat and Siddharth Desai is certain to pave way for an exciting clash on the cards.

The Indian 7 team will be under the tutelage of 2016 Kabaddi World Cup-winning coach Balwan Singh while the World 7 will be coached by E P Rao.

Here are the squads for one-off All-Star clash -

India 7 - Ajay Thakur (c), Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ravinder Pahal, Sunil Kumar, Girish Ernak, Surjeet, Sandeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar.

World 7 - Fazel Atrachali (c), Jang Kun Lee, Dong Gyu Kim, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Lal Mohar Yadav, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Emad Sedaghat Nia, Farhad Rahimi, Saeed Ghaffari, Md. Masum Karim, Tin Phonchoo.

Where, when to watch, TV and live streaming details

Date: 13th July, 2019

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Time: Action will start from 7.30 PM IST.

Telecast portal: Star Sports Network

Streaming: You can stream the action live on Hotstar