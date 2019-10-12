PKL 2019: Cost of each point scored by the Top 3 buys at the season 7 auction

Investment at the auction is considered as a crucial step in a team's performance over the course of a season. While teams usually go into auction with a few players in mind, the dynamics of the bidding event may not allow them to secure all of their targeted players.

From the ₹12.8 lakh bid for Rakesh Kumar in season one auction to the ₹1.45 crore that Telugu Titans paid for Siddharth Desai in season seven auction, the Pro Kabaddi League has come a long way.

Apart from prioritizing the procurement of the best talents in the auction pool, teams have now started considering the market value of the players and the image that they could bring to the respective franchises before completing the signings.

Naturally, this has increased the pressure on the expensive players to perform consistently on the mat. Each of their moves throughout is keenly scrutinized and analyzed.

On that note, here is the cost of each point scored by the top 3 buys at the PKL season 7 auction.

#3 Rahul Chaudhari - ₹0.68 lakh

Rahul Chaudhari has been the best raider for Tamil Thalaivas this season

After six seasons, Telugu Titans decided to part ways with their star raider Rahul Chaudhari for the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League. At the auction, although Rahul was not expected to earn big due to his waning form, Tamil Thalaivas pulled off a coup by hiring the 'Showman' for ₹94 lakh and partnering him with the Indian captain Ajay Thakur.

However, this partnership has failed to deliver for the team this season. While Ajay has looked completely out of sorts, Rahul has performed slightly better, picking up 138 points from 22 games.

Tamil Thalaivas have spent ₹0.68 lakh on every point that the player has scored till now and although this amount is deemed high for a player who has been inconsistent on the mat, if not for Rahul, the team might have struggled to win games this season.

