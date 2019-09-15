PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants fight bravely but lose to Dabang Delhi

Gujarat Fortune Giants’ in-form all-rounder Rohit Gulia scored his third super-10 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 but his effort wasn’t enough as Sunil Kumar led outfit went down to table-topper Dabang Delhi 30-34 in Pune on Sunday.

After trailing 9-20 in the first half, Giants conceded second all-out of the match in the very first minute of the second. However, Giants known for their fighting spirit came back strongly through Gulia. The all-rounder looked lethal as he garnered terrific touch and bonus points. And when Gulia escaped from the clutches for two defenders in the 26th minute, Giants inflicted all-out on dangerously looking Dabang Delhi. It also reduced the margin to five points, 19-24.

When Gulia returned with a touch point against Delhi defender Vishal Mane, the all-rounder completed a well deserved Super-10. On Saturday, Gulia (7) had played second fiddle to Sachin (10) against the hosts Puneri Paltan. Soon Sachin Tanwar joined the party as he contributed with bonus and touch points.

However, the Gujarat defence once again failed to click. Pankaj was top defender with two points in the match where Delhi’s top raider Naveen Kumar completed his 13th Super-10.

Earlier, in the first half, both teams looked evenly balanced until Naveen scored a super raid in the 8th minute and inflicted first all-out of the match. The score read 4-11. It wasn’t easy for Giants to recover from the set-back and when the half time whistle was blown, they trailed 9-20.