PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants lose 31-33 to Puneri Paltan

The point margin was a close one since the beginning of the match

Gujarat Fortune Giants tried their best but it wasn't enough as they went down by two points against Puneri Paltan at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Monday. Giants went down 31-33.

It was the first ever win for Puneri Paltan against Gujarat Fortune Giants. This was also second successive loss for the Giants, who lost against U Mumba last week.

It was also the match in which Giants defender Parvesh Bhainswal completed 150 tackle points in his PKL career.

Soon after the toss, Puneri Paltan drew the first blood and tried to take the control of the mat soon after the first whistle. They got hold of Rohit Gulia before Puneri Paltan main raider Pawan Kadian sent Giants' Parvesh Bhainswal off the mat with a running hand touch. Anup Kumar's boys led 1-3 at the end of the quarter of the first half.

Giants' captain Sunil Kumar introduced another all-rounder GB More, who instantly repaid the faith of his skipper. With his excellent kick, More not only reduced the margin by one point but also set the much-needed momentum.

Soon Giants were on level terms with Paltan. Gulia came to the party with a running hand touch to get Manjeet and put Gujarat ahead 7-6.

In his next successive raids, Gulia had big catches in the form of Girish Ernak and Surjeet. It was enough to inflict the first all-out on the Paltan in the 15th minute.

Back at full strength, Paltan got hold of Sachin and then Gulia to make a comeback in the match. At half-time, Gujarat Fortune Giants led 17-14.

Paltan came strongly in the second half with three Giants remaining on the mat. Coach Manpreet Singh sent Sonu Jaglan for damage control but unfortunately Giants conceded an all-out four minutes into the second half.

The Giants were also guilty of a few unforced errors in a tensely fought contest. Sachin, who looked in his element, tried to revive the fortunes of Giants with couple of two-point raids but it wasn't to be.