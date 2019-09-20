PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants ready for yet another big weekend

Gujarat Fortune Giants to face Pink Panthers and U Mumba on successive days

The upcoming weekend will be crucial for the Gujarat Fortune Giants as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019. This weekend, they will meet Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Both the matches will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The remaining six matches are going to be vital for last year's finalists as the Giants will have to win all the matches to register a hat-trick of making it to the play-offs.

The two-time finalists might be struggling with their form but there is no dearth of energy. Coach Manpreet Singh is confident of his boys shall keep the loses on the back burner and with a renewed enthusiasm will fight versus Panthers and then U Mumba. The Giants have a good record against the Panthers.

"Winning all the six matches is tough but nothing is impossible. Players also understand the gravity of the situation. A loss can end all the hopes of the Season 7. We need to play with proper coordination, especially in the final moments of the match. If we overcome these mistakes, we are going to win," said Manpreet Singh, coach Giants.

The coach also refused to buy the theory of having inexperienced players in the side. "Look at Tamil Thalaivas. They have all experienced players, including India captain, Arjuna Awardee. But the team is struggling. It is because of coordination. Kabaddi is a team game and about coordination," the coach stated.

Last weekend, the Giants fought bravely but couldn't convert half chances and paid for it. Lead rider Sachin Tanwar and in-form all-rounder Rohit Gulia managed to create panic in opposition half. "Raiders are getting points, but that is not enough. They need to get a few more to ease of the pressure on defenders ," remarked Manpreet