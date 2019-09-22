PKL 2019, Match 102 : U Mumba Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will U Mumba's defence live up to the expectations?

Gujarat Fortune Giants will have to get through U Mumba’s solid defence to get their season back on track when they face each other in the 102nd match of the PKL 2019 season.

U Mumba have beaten Gujarat 32-20 in their previous encounter. Surinder Singh had a huge impact in that game with his all-round performance that fetched him nine points. After a series of poor efforts, Surinder finds himself back in form after he scored six points in the last match.

U Mumba also boast of two of the strongest corners in this tournament - Fazel Atrachali & Sandeep Narwal. A little more contribution from Harendra Kumar will make this defence a pretty formidable one.

Their offensive front has been boosted by Arjun Deshwal’s recent rise. He has 32 points in the last three games and has been a treat to watch. Athul MS is known for his little cameos and in the absence of a star raider, his contribution becomes even more important.

Strike raider Abhishek Singh picked up a Super 10 in the last game and U Mumba now look like a complete unit.

U Mumba Form Guide: W L W D W

Gujarat Fortunegiants held Jaipur Pink Panthers to an enthralling draw in a game that had all three results possible till the very last minute.

Their defence was at its best and the big players finally put up a combined effort. Parvesh Bhainswal’s third and the most important High 5 of this season, along with Sunil Kumar’s crucial tackles helped Gujarat fetch three valuable points.

Raiders Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia could not fire as they ended up with a below-average total of nine raid points. GB More’s defensive work was decent but his raiding ability is what his team needs the most right now. Pankaj has looked effective in the last couple of games and might get another chance in the starting seven.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Form Guide : D L L L D

Predicted Starting 7

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh, Athul MS, Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, GB More, Rohit Gulia, Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Pankaj, Ruturaj Koravi

Match Prediction

U Mumba have found some momentum in the last few games and will look forward to make the maximum use of it.

Gujarat have had a rough season with as many as 10 losses. But their defence has found its feet and that gives a big boost to this team.

U Mumba are expected to get the better of Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 22nd September 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda