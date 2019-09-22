PKL 2019, Match 103 : Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Bengal Warriors | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 38 // 22 Sep 2019, 14:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Bengal extend their unbeaten streak to 6 games?

The first match of the Jaipur leg was a thriller and more action is on its way as the home team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, plays its second match against the Bengal Warriors in the 103rd game of the PKL 2019 season.

Jaipur’s defenders were superb in the last match as they picked up as many as 20 tackle points. Vishal was the pick of the defenders and his all-round show fetched his team nine points. Santhapanaselvam came back into the starting 7 and looked pretty good. Captain Sandeep Dhull has now found some support that he desperately needed.

Jaipur’s raiders had an off day as they managed a meagre six raid points. Nitin Rawal’s raids haven’t been very effective in the last couple of games. Deepak Niwas Hooda would be expected to put up a better show against Bengal, because the only way to beat their rampant raiders is by outscoring them.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide : D L L D L

Bengal Warriors have set a benchmark for other sides this season. They have scored the most number of points so far (595) and are almost certain of a spot in the playoffs.

Maninder Singh has played a huge role in Bengal’s success. His 156 points include seven Super 10s, many of which changed the course of the game in the dying minutes.

Bengal’s attacking front has been above most other teams. K Parapanjan and Esmaeil Nabibaksh have been consistent and Bengal also have a good substitute in Sukesh Hegde. This is one of the reasons why Bengal have fared so well.

Their defensive unit, which looked a little scratchy has now found some momentum. Corners Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal together picked up nine tackle points and this is just what the Kolkata-based franchise wanted.

Although Jeeva Kumar and Mayur Shivtarkar haven’t yet fired, Bengal will mostly go into this match with an unchanged squad.

Advertisement

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W W W D

Predicted Starting 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Sushil Gulia, Vishal, Sunil Siddhgavali, Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Esmaeil Nabibaksh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh

Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers will have the home support behind them but their defence needs to find a way to stop Bengal’s efficient raiders.

To win, Bengal will have to survive Sandeep Dhull’s tackles and also stop Deepak Hooda from scoring big.

Bengal Warriors are expected to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 22nd September 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda