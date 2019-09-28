PKL 2019, Match 112: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 31 // 28 Sep 2019, 00:10 IST

Will the Tamil Thalaivas finally show the fire within them?

Gujarat Fortunegiants will have to overcome the challenge from Tamil Thalaivas in order to stay alive in the tournament. Both these teams have had an underwhelming season so far and their big players have failed to deliver.

Gujarat’s start-stop season has been frustrating for their fans. None of their players have been consistent and that’s the major reason for their decline.

Sachin Tanwar has only 10 points in the last 3 games. Rohit Gulia has been a decent support raider but somehow this attack has failed to get going. Allrounder GB More has looked good in the last few games and his points will matter a lot in this crucial encounter.

Their defence managed only 5 points in the last game. Although Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar have done their bit, their combined effort has been missing this season.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Form Guide: L D L L L

Tamil Thalaivas have been poor this season. They have lost 12 out of 18 matches so far and hence find themselves out of the race for the playoffs.

Their defence has been a mess throughout so far. Mohit Chillar and Manjeet Chillar, who were part of the Indian team that won the last Kabaddi World Cup, have been far from their best. Ran Singh, their left corner, looked good in the last game but he has lacked consistency.

Rahul Chaudhari, their five star raider, has been pulled out of his comfort zone this season. He hasn’t scored a single super raid and that is a big disappointment. His partner V Ajith Kumar on the other hand, has been brilliant to watch. His agility has been one of his key skills and he looks like a good prospect for the future.

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: L D L L L

Predicted Starting 7

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, GB More, Rohit Gulia, Pankaj, Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, M Abhishek, V Ajith Kumar, Shabeer Bapu, Ran Singh, Manjeet Chillar, Mohit Chillar

Match Prediction

Gujarat’s raiders need to find a way to score multi-point raids. Their defence will be under the scanner against Rahul Chaudhari and Ajith.

Tamil Thalaivas have nothing to lose and that might bring out the best in them. Their big defenders must show their worth.

Tamil Thalaivas could be expected to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Where and when to watch

Date: Saturday, 28th September 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda