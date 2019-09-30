PKL 2019, Match 115: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Who will come on top in the battle royale?

A battle for supremacy will unfold when the Bengal Warriors lock horns with table toppers Dabang Delhi in the 116th match of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

Having secured 73 points from 19 games, Bengal are on 2nd spot on the points table and will be keen on maintaining their winning streak, which has extended to six unbeaten games in a row.

Maninder Singh has been at his best throughout the season. Sukesh Hegde, who has been used as a substitute more often, has also chipped in with valuable points. Other raiders like K Prapanjan and Esmaeil Nabibakhsh have also been decent so far.

On the defensive front, the outcome of the game will depend on the performance of the corners- Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal. Both have been solid with their tackles and Rinku’s back holds look pleasing to the eye. The support that they get from Jeeva Kumar will also be crucial as Delhi’s raiders have a habit of picking up plenty of touchpoints.

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W W W W

Dabang Delhi went berserk in their last game against Puneri Paltan as they picked up 34 raid points, which included 19 points scored by Naveen Kumar, who now has 17 consecutive Super 10s to his name. Credit must also go to Chandran Ranjit, Delhi’s support raider, who has been consistent throughout the season.

What was interesting to note for Delhi is that Ravinder Pahal stood out in a match dominated by raiders. He scored 6 tackle points and was well supported by Anil Kumar, who picked up 3 points. Yet, with the likes of Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane unable to make an impact, the duo will be keen on putting the breaks on the Warriors' raiding unit.

Dabang Delhi Form Guide: W W D W W

Predicted Starting 7

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Anil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal

Match Prediction

Bengal Warriors will need to be aware of Naveen’s terrific escape skills, which could single-handedly win the game for the table toppers. One man who can match Naveen's proficiency will be Maninder Singh, who will be the key for the Warriors to overcome Dabang Delhi’s challenge.

Delhi boast of an in-form raiding unit, and if the defence unit comes to the party, expect Delhi to break the Warriors' win streak.

Dabang Delhi could be expected to beat Bengal Warriors in a close encounter.

Where and when to watch

Date: Monday, 30th September 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda