PKL 2019, Match 119 : Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 42 // 03 Oct 2019, 09:31 IST

Will Siddharth Desai deliver when it matters the most?

Telugu Titans still have a glimmer of hope of making it to the PKL playoffs. It will be a do or die game for them when they face Puneri Paltan in the 118th match of the season.

Telugu Titans have 39 points in 18 matches and four consecutive victories from now will take them to 59 points. But their fate will then lie in the hands of UP Yoddha/Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Their attack was ruthless in the last game as Siddharth Desai and Rajnish Dalal caused mayhem. While Desai scored a mammoth total of 22 points, his partner supported him well by scoring a fabulous Super 10.

One expects a lot from the lethal corner combination of Vishal Bharadwaj and Abozar Mighani.

But the duo have been lacklustre this season and have seemed to lack coordination. Their cover defenders Farhad Milaghardan and C Arun have done well, but they must stretch further to take home five points in this must-win encounter.

Telugu Titans Form Guide: W L D L L

Puneri Paltan will have mixed feelings at the moment. They will be proud of the efforts put in by young raiders like Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet. But on the other hand, the big players like Nitin Tomar and Girish Ernak have let down this side.

In the last game, Pune made a lot of changes to their starting seven, and as result conceded as many as 60 points to Delhi. Emad Sedaghatnia, who replaced Pankaj Mohite, looked good with seven points. Nitin Tomar returned to the squad and fetched seven points as well.

Balasaheb Jadhav was tremendous in the defence with his accurate tackles. As a result, he may be handed another game to showcase his skills. Puneri Paltan have scored the most number of tackle points this season (232).

But just good numbers won’t be sufficient to stop Siddharth Desai, as he gears up to put his team into the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: L L W D L

Predicted Starting 7

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish Dalal, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abozar Mighani (C)

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar (C), Sandeep, Sushant Sail, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sagar Krishna

Match Prediction

Telugu Titans have found good support for Siddharth Desai in the last few matches. Their defence must try and avoid leaking points.

If they manage to hold the lead, the contest will go their way.

Puneri Paltan may look forward to test their bench strength, which may help them build a better team for the next season.

Telugu Titans could be expected to beat Puneri Paltan.

Where and when to watch

Date: Thursday, 3rd October 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda