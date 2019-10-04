PKL 2019, Match 120: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Jaipur sustain Pawan's unmatched brilliance in the attack?

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eager to put up a strong show and remain in contention for the playoffs when they face off against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in the 120th fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

Jaipur lost their previous game against the Telugu Titans by a huge margin as Siddharth Desai ran riot in that game on a day that saw the Jaipur defenders pick up a mere six tackle points and with the threat of Pawan Sehrawat's fine form the next obstacle in place, the Jaipur defenders will need to lift their game.

Jaipur’s attack, on the other hand, has looked one dimensional throughout this season as despite Deepak Niwas Hooda's consistent performances, and other raiders have sporadically chipped in. Nitin Rawal and Sushant Gulia, who were regular starters for this team, have failed to find a place in the last few matches.

Jaipur have made quite a few changes to their squad and that throws some light on the lack of stability in this squad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: L W L D L

Bengaluru Bulls thrashed Haryana Steelers in the last game to qualify for the playoffs. Pawan Sehrawat was in focus as he picked up a record 39 raid points from the match and single-handedly led the charge for his side.

However, the Bulls do have their issues as barring Pawan, none of the other players have managed to put up individual performances and the defensive unit has also looked scratchy. Right corner Saurabh Nandal leaked way too many points and the defensive unit overall will need to keep it tight to ensure Deepak Hooda does not run away with the game.

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W W D L L

Predicted Starting 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nilesh Salunkhe, Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Pavan TR, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Banty, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat

Match Prediction

Jaipur are on a winning streak and they will be keen on picking up yet another important win against the Bulls. Their defensive unit will need to find a way to keep Pawan out of action and avoid the mistakes that they made against Siddharth Desai.

Bengaluru Bulls may rest key players to avoid any injury and their support raiders will need to step up ahead of some crucial matches that await them.

Bengaluru Bulls could be expected to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Where and when to watch

Date: Friday, 4th October 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

