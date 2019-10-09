PKL 2019, Match 128: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Bengal Warriors claim top spot with a win over Tamil Thalaivas?

Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors in the 128th match of the season. There is a huge gap between the two sides in the points table.

Bengal Warriors are second on the table : P-21 W-13 L-5 T-3. Total points: 78.

Tamil Thalaivas are 12th on the table : P-21 W-4 L-14 T-3. Total points: 36

Bengal Warriors have been pretty steady throughout the tournament. Although they lost their previous match against Patna Pirates, one must take note that Bengal had its second-string side on the mat as most of the regular players were rested.

Bengal made as many as five changes to their side and what surprised most people was the fact that all their new players left their mark. Sourabh Patil and Rakesh Narwal scored a super 10 each. That showed Bengal’s immense bench strength.

On the defensive front, Baldev Singh has been pretty consistent. If Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal are rested, Viraj Langde and Adarsh T may get another opportunity. Overall, the squad looks pretty good.

Bengal Warriors Form Guide : L W W W W

Tamil Thalaivas finally got a win when they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. It was the first win for Thalaivas after 14 successive games.

V Ajith Kumar was tremendous as he scored a super 10 to put his team in command. Rahul Chaudhari had yet another mediocre outing and he surely needs to regain his composure in order to find that lost touch.

In all likelihood, the Thalaivas may field their second side in search of options for the next season. M Abhishek and Himanshu could get another good chance to make a case for themselves in the absence of other seniors defenders like Manjeet Chillar and Mohit Chhillar.

Left corner Ran Singh looked good in the last match and he will have a major role in stopping Bengal’s in-form raiders.

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide : W L L L D

Stats

Bengal Warriors have inflicted the most number of all-outs this season (35)

Tamil Thalaivas have the least number of successful tackles this season (171)

Predicted Starting 7

Bengal Warriors: Sourabh Patil, Rakesh Narwal, Mohammad Taghi, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar/ Adarsh T, Viraj Landge, Baldev Singh (C)

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, M Abhishek, V Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma, Ran Singh, Himanshu, P Subramanian

Match Prediction

Bengal Warriors’ attack is in a pretty good position. They will look to exploit an inexperienced Thalaivas defense.

Tamil Thalaivas will hope for another big performance from V Ajith Kumar. Bengal may also have some new faces in their defense and that might make this contest a fair one.

Bengal Warriors could be expected to beat Tamil Thalaivas.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 9th October 2019.

Start time: 7:30pm IST.

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network.

Live streaming: Hotstar.

