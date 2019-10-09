PKL 2019, Match 129: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will UP Yoddha be able to continue their dream run?

Telugu Titans will play their final game of the season against UP Yoddha in the 129th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. UP Yoddha are on a roll having finished as winners in 10 out of their last 13 matches, whereas their opponents Telugu Titans have had a season to forget.

UP Yoddha 4th on the table: P-20 W-12 L-6 T-2, Total points: 68

Telugu Titans 11th on the table: P-21 W-5 L-13 T-3, Total points: 40

UP Yoddha have shown an all-round performance in the 2nd half of the tournament. Monu Goyat’s return to the mat is also a big boost for this team. Their raiders seem to be in good shape. Rishank Devadiga top scored in the last match in the absence of Shrikant Jadhav.

Captain Nitesh Kumar has scored 5 High 5s and 62 tackle points this season. Cover player Amit and left corner Sachin Kumar also chipped in with valuable points in the last game. Their defense also looks solid ahead of the playoffs. It seems like the Yoddhas have gathered pace at the right time before the business end of the tournament.

UP Yoddha Form Guide: W W W W L

Telugu Titans have lots of promising players but they still look like work in progress. Siddharth Desai has been their main man with as many as 205 points this season. He also has 9 Super 10s. But he did not receive significant support, especially in the first half of the season. And that is the main reason for their current state.

Their defense too needs some rework. Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani have lacked coordination this season. The former has leaked too many points and that is an area he needs to work on.

Their all-rounders, Rakesh Gowda and Farhad Milaghardan are decent and their handy cameos will matter a lot against the Yoddhas.

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L W L

Stats

UP Yoddha have conceded the second least number of points this season (642).

Telugu Titans have conceded the second most number of All-outs this season (31).

Predicted Starting 7

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Surender Gill, Sachin Kumar, Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit, Ashu Singh

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai (C), Rajnish Dalal, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Vishal Bhardwaj, Akash Choudhary

Match Prediction

UP Yoddha will try to hold on to their momentum, which is crucial before the playoffs. Their defense looks solid and Siddharth Desai’s escape skills could be heavily tested.

Desai’s performance will be the key for Telugu Titans. He will look to end the season with a bang. Also, their defensive front must avoid leaking points unnecessarily.

UP Yoddha could be expected to beat Telugu Titans.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 9th October 2019

Start time: 8:30pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

