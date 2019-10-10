PKL 2019, Match 130: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Haryana end the league stage with a win over U Mumba?

Match 130 of Pro Kabaddi League season 7 will be played between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers. Having secured their spot in the playoffs, both teams will try to maintain their good form as they prepare for the business end of the tournament.

U Mumba (5th) : P-20 W-11 L-8 T-1, Total points: 64

Haryana Steelers (3rd): P-21 W-13 L-7 T-1, Total points: 70

U Mumba have won four of their last five encounters and their strike raider Abhishek Singh has been the top scorer in all of them.

He possesses the ability to produce magnificent running hand touches and consistently fetches points by using the same. But Mumba will have to lend some more help to him in the attack. Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan need to score bigger totals.

Their defence continues to be their stronghold and captain Fazel Atrachali has led his troops well this season. Fazel has 64 tackle points so far. Right corner Sandeep Narwal and cover Surinder Singh will also look take a step higher as they get ready for the playoffs.

U Mumba Form Guide: W W L W W

Haryana Steelers produced a comprehensive victory over Telugu Titans in the last game. Vikas Khandola returned to his best with a Super 10, his 10th of the season. His partners Vinay and Prashant Rai have also been productive this season. Haryana also have the services of Naveen, who can come in as a substitute and that makes their overall attack pretty strong.

Ravi Kumar and Sunil have been the pillars of this defence in the second half of the season. Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan’s return from injury has also given a big boost to this team. Their only concern for worry would be Vikas Kale’s poor form.

The cover player hasn’t been at his best in the last few games and Haryana would want him to strike back soon.

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: W L W L W

Stats

U Mumba have conceded the least number of points this season (587).

Haryana have as many as 14 super raids so far, which is the third most of the season.

Predicted Starting 7

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh, Athul MS, Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Prashant Kumar Rai, Vinay, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C)

Match Prediction

U Mumba have a strong defence but their raiders need to score more points to establish a lead.

Haryana’s defence looks in good form and it holds a slight edge over U Mumba’s relatively blunt offensive unit.

Haryana Steelers could be expected to beat U Mumba.

Where and when to watch

Date: Thursday, 10th October 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda