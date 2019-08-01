PKL 2019: Match 21, Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddha - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 30 // 01 Aug 2019, 17:24 IST

UP Yoddha will look to continue their form against Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans disappointed their home fans with a below-par performance in their home leg as the Hyderabad-based franchise lost all of its four home matches to record one of their worst home leg campaigns in PKL history.

They will now battle the resurgent U.P. Yoddha side, who defeated U Mumba in their previous game in Match 21 on the final day of the Mumbai leg at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

U.P. Yoddha themselves made a poor start to their PKL 7 campaign as they lost their first two matches. However, with the arrival of Rishank Devadiga, the team seems to have gained a huge boost as they will try to continue the momentum they generated from the match against U Mumba.

Speaking of the history between these two teams, they clashed thrice in season 6 with both the teams winning one game each while one match ending in a tie. In season 5, U.P. Yoddha trounced Telugu Titans in all the three 'Zone B' encounters.

The Abozar Mighani-led side will look to enter the Dome @NSCI with a fresh mindset and register their first win of the season while the Yoddha will be keen on maintaining their new found form.

Telugu Titans

The defense needs to improve

Key Players - Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bharadwaj

Telugu Titans' defense has always been an issue for the side and despite Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bharadwaj's presence, the defensive unit of the Telugu Titans could not deliver the goods. The two corner defenders will retain their spots for this clash, with the backing of C. Arun and Farhad Milghardan as the cover defenders.

The Desai brothers will spearhead the raiding attack, which should feature Rajnish as the third raider.

U.P. Yoddha

Monu Goyat needs to convert his starts into Super 10s

Key Players - Monu Goyat, Sumit and Ashu Singh

U.P. Yoddha's captain Nitesh Kumar seems to have lost his touch in the defense because of the captaincy pressure but if he improves his performance, the likes of Ashu Singh, Sumit and Amit will get some much-needed support.

The raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav may keep their positions in the team and will need to bring their A-game to the fore.

Predicted 7

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Rajnish, Vishal Bharadwaj, Farhad Milghardan and C. Arun.

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Sumit, Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh and Shrikant Jadhav.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Vishal Bharadwaj, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Farhad Milghardan, Siddharth Desai, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat.

Captain: Monu Goyat Vice Captain: Sumit.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Vishal Bharadwaj, Abozar Mighani, Nitesh Kumar, Farhad Milghardan, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai and Rishank Devadiga.

Captain: Sidhharth Desai Vice Captain: Rishank Devadiga