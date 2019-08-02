PKL 2019: Match 21, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Vinay Chhabaria

Rohit Baliyan needs to bring his 'A' game tonight

Season two winners U Mumba will play their final home match of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 against the undefeated Gujarat Fortune Giants side tonight. U Mumba had kicked off their home leg with a huge win over neighbors Puneri Paltan, however, they lost their next two matches, much to the disappointment of the home fans.

U Mumba have beaten the Gujarat Fortune Giants only once in the 6 games that these two teams have played. Gujarat have already defeated U.P. Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. in this edition hence, they will enter the mat as favorites to win this clash.

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali and co. need to step up and deliver

U Mumba do not have much depth in their raiding attack, hence they will have to continue with the duo of Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan as their primary raiders. As Arjun Deshwal failed in the match against U.P. Yoddha, U Mumba may bring back Athul MS for this match.

As far as the defense is concerned, U Mumba will most likely continue with their combination of Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh and Young Chang Ko. However, Surinder had suffered an injury in the last game so, Harendra Kumar may get a game tonight.

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gujarat Fortune Giants' defense ended the dominance of Dabang Delhi K.C.

Gujarat Fortune Giants will field an unchanged playing seven tonight where Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sumit will form the team's defensive unit.

They will have the back of Sachin, Rohit Gulia and GB More who will constitute the raiding attack.

Predicted 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Abhishek Singh, Young Chang KO, Sandeep Narwal and Athul MS.

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Sachin, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sumit.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Surinder Singh, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, GB More and Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Abhishek Singh Vice Captain: GB More.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Fazel Atrachali, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Gulia, GB More and Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Abhishek Singh Vice Captain: Fazel Atrachali