PKL 2019, Match 42: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan - Predicting each team's playing 7

Puneri Paltan will battle the Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight

After suffering defeats at the hands of Dabang Delhi K.C. in their respective previous matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will lock horns with each other in the only game today at the Eka Arena by TransStadia at Ahmedabad as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The penultimate night of the Ahmedabad leg will witness a clash between Deepak Niwas Hooda and Surjeet Singh as both the teams try to get back to winning ways.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were undefeated in the 2019 edition of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League before their game against Delhi while the Puneri Paltan too had a winning streak going on before they met Joginder Narwal's side.

However, both sides boast of some quality players and could be expected to put up a tough challenge to their opposition for the day. In case Puneri Paltan win tonight's match, they will reach the 10th position on the points table while if Jaipur win this battle, they can reach as high as the second position.

With the stakes very high for this match-up, here's how both the teams may line up.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan's defense needs to improve

With Nitin Tomar's return, the raiding unit of Puneri Paltan has become much more efficient. Tomar has received good support from secondary raiders Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite in the raiding department.

However, the team's defense has not helped the team's cause as Surjeet Singh has been completely off-color this season. He would look to return to form and partner with Girish Maruti Ernak to destroy the Jaipur raiders tonight. Iranian defender Hadi Tajik should take the right corner position and Sanket Sawant should continue playing at the left cover.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sandeep Dhull will look to regain the Orange Arm Band

The captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers, Deepak Niwas Hooda has led his team from the front. Secondary raiders, Deepak Narwal, and Nilesh Salunke should try to support him in the raiding attack.

As far as the defense of Jaipur is concerned, Sandeep Dhull will focus on improving his game along with the support of Amit Hooda, Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal.

Predicted Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan: Girish Maruti Ernak, Surjeet Singh (C), Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite and Hadi Tajik.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal.