PKL 2019, Match 44: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Predicting each team's playing 7

Gujarat Fortune Giants will try to win their final home match of the season

Two-time runners-up of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Fortune Giants will play in front of their home fans one last time this season when they take to the court to play against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Surprisingly, the Fortune Giants have lost all of their home matches this year. However, they would look to end their home leg on a high versus Deepak Niwas Hooda's side.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed at the 3rd position on the table with 5 victories in 6 matches, while the Gujarat Fortune Giants are on a 5-match losing streak which has seen them slip to 7th spot on the table.

While one team will look to continue its winning momentum, the other will try to snap its winless streak. Given that Gujarat Fortune Giants will be eager to bounce back, this match promises to be a thrilling affair. Here's how the two teams may line up for this encounter -

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gujarat Fortune Giants' defence struggled against Bengal Warriors

Sachin Tanwar will be the team's lead raider and he will have the onus of scoring the raid points for his team. All-rounder Rohit Gulia and tertiary raider Sonu Jaglan will have to support Sachin in the raiding department.

The quartet of Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ankit, and Sumit should bring their 'A' game in the defensive unit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda has led his team from the front

Skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda may continue with the same starting seven as Nitin Rawal and Nilesh Salunke combined to score 7 raid points against Puneri Paltan.

Also, Sandeep Dhull and Vishal took 8 points in the defence while Amit Hooda scored 3 tackle points. Sunil Siddhgavali could not open his account but he may retain his place in the team.

Predicted Playing 7s

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Sonu Jaglan, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sumit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Nilesh Salunke, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal.