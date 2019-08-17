PKL 2019, Match 48: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan - Predicting each team's playing 7

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 2 // 17 Aug 2019, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajay Thakur needs to bring his 'A' game to the table

Tamil Thalaivas' home leg did not get off to the start that the home team would have wished for as the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls crushed Ajay Thakur and Co. in front of their home fans. Rahul Chaudhari and Manjeet Chhillar failed miserably for the Thalaivas with the team management being forced to substitute Chaudhari in the second half.

The Thalaivas will next lock horns with Surjeet Singh's Puneri Paltan who are placed at the bottom position on the points table. Pune have won only 2 out of their 7 games hence, the Chennai-based franchise would be hopeful of registering their second ever home win tomorrow.

Plus, the last time these two teams faced off againeach other, Ajay Thakur's men had defeated the Pune outfit. With all factors seemingly in favour of Tamil Thalaivas, they will start as the favourites to win this game.

Here's how the two teams may line up for this star-studded clash -

Tamil Thalaivas

Pawan Sehrawat decimated the Tamil Thalaivas defence in their first match in Chennai

Ajay Thakur, the captain of the team, will have to improve his individual performance while Rahul Chaudhari should try to support his skipper. The team management may replace Shabeer Bappu with V. Ajith Kumar in the starting seven.

The quartet of Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajeet should retain their places in the defensive unit despite their poor showing against Bengaluru Bulls.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan's defence too has its own woes

Puneri Paltan may try to include Pankaj Mohite in the starting seven instead of Sushant Sail whilst the Services players Nitin Tomar and Manjeet will have Pankaj's back.

Advertisement

In the defensive unit, Surjeet Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak will have the onus of scoring the tackle points along with Hadi Tajik and Sanket Sawant.

Predicted Playing Sevens

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (C), Rahul Chaudhari, V. Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Pankaj Mohite, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sanket Sawant and Hadi Tajik.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019, news, points table, Pro Kabaddi schedule 2019, and fantasy tips.