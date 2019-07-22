PKL 2019, Match 5 - U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, predicting each team's starting 7

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 254 // 22 Jul 2019, 15:37 IST

U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers clash in the most heated rivalry of Pro Kabaddi.

U Mumba after winning their opening encounter versus Telugu Titans will look to continue their winning ways against Jaipur Pink Panthers who will gear up for their first match in the Day 3 of Hyderabad leg at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on 22nd July, 7:30 PM IST.

U Mumba showed brilliance in their defense along with the choices in their offensive unit in their opening encounter and will look to do the same. For Jaipur Pink Panthers, this match will be a crucial test as the Panthers have not won their opening encounter in the past six seasons of VIVO Pro Kabaddi.

Head To Head Record

U Mumba has had the upper hand over Jaipur Pink Panthers with eight wins to their name. Jaipur has managed to defeat Mumba five times, and two matches have ended on a tie.

U Mumba:

The bedrock defense of U Mumba will once again take centre-stage.

'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali led the team from the front as a defender and a leader in their opening match against Telugu Titans. He got supported by Sandeep Narwal in the right corner as both defenders scored eight tackle points for the team.

With a defense-heavy line-up, their raiders also performed decently for the team. Young Abhishek Singh became the first raider to score a Super 10 in Season 7. The team management will bank upon him and his raiding partner Rohit Baliyan as they'll lead the offensive attack for the team.

The team also has the likes of Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal who may be the first pick for do or die situations of the match. They'll also have Ajinkya Kapare (all-rounder) and Dong Geon Lee as substitution options.

Surender Singh will be protecting the team from the right cover position, and the team might continue with Harendra Kumar as the left cover.

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Can Jaipur Pink Panthers book their first victory tonight?

The competitive side in Jaipur Pink Panthers will step up tonight as they will look for a fresh start to the season with a victory. They have fallen short against U Mumba in the previous editions of the league. However, with such a plethora of raiding options with a formidable corner defense, Jaipur will be a tough team to beat.

Deepak Niwas Hooda has 710 raid points and 75 tackle points under his belt as the best all-rounder of Pro Kabaddi at the moment. He will get the support of Ajinkya Pawar in offense who had a decent season with 71 raid points in his debut season.

The team could prefer between Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunkhe as their third raider who is well known for their ability to score touchpoints.

Amit Hooda will be making his return back to Pink Panthers after his heroics of Season 4. He will form a corner duo with Sandeep Dhull who scored 67 tackle points in 22 matches last season.

Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal Lather as right and left cover defenders respectively will have to perform well to book a permanent spot in the team today.

Predicted Starting 7

U Mumba: Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner), MS Athul (Right In), Surender Singh (Right Cover), Rohit Baliyan (Center), Harendra Kumar (Left Cover), Abhishek Singh (Left In), and Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Amit Hooda (Right Corner), Deepak Narwal (Right In), Sunil Siddhgavali (Right Cover), Deepak Niwas Hooda (Center), Vishal Lather (Left Cover), Ajinkya Pawar (Left In), and Sandeep Dhull (Left Corner)