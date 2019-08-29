PKL 2019, Match 65: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan - Predicting each team's playing 7

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

Telugu Titans will try to maintain their winning streak against Puneri Paltan

The way Telugu Titans kicked off their Pro Kabaddi League 2019 campaign, it looked like Abozar Mighani’s men will soon be eliminated from the race to the play-offs. However, the Titans have played to their full potential in the last two games, recording victories over Season 1 champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers.

That they have not lost a single match since August 8 shows how good the current form of the team is. The Telugu Titans will now battle Surjeet Singh’s Puneri Paltan side which has earned only 20 points in their first 10 matches.

Puneri Paltan have blown hot and cold this season where they have won their fixtures against Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants but could not repeat the same performance against other teams.

In case Telugu Titans win this match, they will take the 7th position on the points table whereas a big win for Puneri Paltan can take them to the 8th spot. With a place in the top-8 at stake, here’s how the two teams may line up for their upcoming clash:

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans may not alter their playing seven

Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj will take the corner positions of the defensive unit with Farhad Milaghardan and C. Arun playing as the cover defenders.

The raiding attack of the Telugu Titans will comprise Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai and Amit Kumar.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan lost their last match to U.P. Yoddha

Manjeet, who scored 16 points in the match against U.P. Yoddha, will have the raiding department's responsibilities on his shoulders once again while Pankaj Mohite and Nitin Tomar will try to support him.

Surjeet Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak will look to improve their performance in the defence and they will have the back of Balasaheb Jadhav and Sagar Krishna.

Predicted Playing 7s

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (Captain), Siddharth Sirish Desai, Suraj Desai, Amit Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj, C. Arun and Farhad Milaghardan.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (Captain), Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Nitin Tomar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Balasaheb Jadhav and Sagar Krishna.