PKL 2019, Match 66: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates - Predicting each team's playing 7

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 54 // 29 Aug 2019, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dabang Delhi K.C. will look to end their home leg on a winning note

Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi K.C. have surprised the kabaddi universe with their unbelievable performances in the 2019 edition of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League. The franchise is holding the top position of the points table with 44 points in 10 matches. Also, they have had the best home leg among all the hosts of PKL 2019.

While other teams could not win more than 2 matches in front of their home fans, Delhi has already won 3 with 1 match to go. They will go head-to-head with 3-time champions Patna Pirates in the final home encounter. Looking at the current form of both the teams, Delhi will start as favourites to defeat the Pirates and end their home leg with a 100 per cent win record.

The home side will try to solidify its top position on the points table while Patna will look to rise from the bottom spot with a win. Here's how the two teams could line up for this match:

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Chandran Ranjit scored 4 points against U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged victorious over U Mumba in their previous home match with both the corner defenders, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal, registering High 5s. They will expect some good support from cover defenders, Vishal Mane and Satywan.

The team management may bring in Meraj Sheykh in place of Vijay while Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar will be the team's two lead raiders.

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates' defence needs to support Pardeep Narwal

The team's skipper, Pardeep Narwal, has performed well individually but he will hope for some support from Mohammad Esmaeil and Monu in the raiding department.

Though the defence of Patna has played below par this season, the team management will continue with the same combination of Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Narwal, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep.

Predicted Playing Sevens

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Narwal (Captain), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Satywan, Meraj Sheykh, Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit.

Patna Pirates : Pardeep Narwal (Captain), Mohammad Esmaeil, Monu, Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak.