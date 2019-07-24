PKL 2019, Match 7: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors - predicting each team's starting seven

Arch-rivals Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha set to clash tonight.

The fourth day of the Hyderabad leg will witness the UP Yoddha take on the Bengal Warriors in tonight's first match at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

The Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha will look to make a quick start as these two teams nearly missed their chance of winning their first-ever Pro Kabaddi title last year. Both sides will be playing under a new captain, with Nitesh Kumar set to lead UP Yoddha while Maninder Singh will lead the Bengal Warriors.

Head To Head Record

A rivalry in the making, the encounters between the Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha have ended on a tie on three occasions. Still, Bengal Warriors have the upper hand with two victories to their name and UP Yoddha with just a single win over their opponents for today.

UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha's defense will play a crucial role in today's match.

UP Yoddha were one of the emerging sides last season with Nitesh Kumar, who led them in the defense unit putting up a stellar performance of 100 tackle points. For season 7, they have built a team around their star player and have signed the services of a formidable raiding trio.

They added the services of Monu Goyat for 93 lakhs from the auction and used FBM card on Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga that has given the offensive line-up a major boost as these three will lead the raiding charge for UP Yoddha.

Along with the ankle-hold specialist Nitesh Kumar, Sachin Kumar will defend from the left corner with his diving ankle holds.

They also have a complete all-rounder in Mohsen Maghsoudlu who can raid in do or die situations of the match and can make a mark with his dives from the right cover position.

In the cover defense positions, Narender and Amit will have to prove their mettle to book a permanent spot in the team.

Bengal Warriors

Mohammad Nabibakhsh will make his VIVO Pro Kabaddi debut today.

Bengal Warriors decided to go through a squad revamp this year as they released their former players like Jang Kun Lee, PO Surjeet Singh, and Ran Singh into the auction. Maninder Singh will lead the raiding for Bengal Warriors this season, and having scored 44.44% of the team's raid points from season 5, his form will be crucial along with the experience of K Prapanjan.

Joining them will be the Iranian Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, who is a complete all-rounder, gifted with the ability to bring excitement with his offensive and defensive techniques.

While Jeeva Kumar could play as the team's right cover, it could be Viraj Vishnu Landge who could be making his debut in the Bengal Warriors' colors from the right cover.

Baldev Singh (right) and Rinku Narwal (left) could play as the team's corner defenders after putting up a couple of exciting performances from last season.

Predicted Starting 7:

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner), Shrikant Jadhav (Right In), Narender (Right Cover), Monu Goyat (Center), Amit (Left Cover), Rishank Devadiga (Left In), and Sachin Kumar (Left Corner)

Bengal Warriors: Baldev Singh (Right Corner), K Prapanjan (Right In), Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Center), Viraj Vishnu Landge (Left Cover), Maninder Singh (Left In), and Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)