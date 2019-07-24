PKL 2019, Match 8: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - predicting each team's playing 7

Telugu Titans face Dabang Delhi in a must-win clash tonight.

Day 4 of the Hyderabad leg as part of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 will witness hosts Telugu Titans taking on the consistent performers from last season, Dabang Delhi K.C, who made it to the playoffs for the first time in the sixth edition of the league, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans will be looking to claim their first victory this season after two back to back losses against U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas. Siddharth Desai is yet to shine in the season, and the game against Dabang Delhi could prove to be the perfect opportunity for the lanky raider to bring about his best game.

Head To Head Record

Telugu Titans have the upper hand in their head to head face off against Dabang Delhi K.C. with eight victories from ten matches. Delhi have only managed to defeat Telugu Titans once while there has been a tied game between these two teams.

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans could win today's match with decent performance from all departments.

The home team Telugu Titans have lost two out of their four matches of the Hyderabad leg. This match will be crucial for the team as they continue their quest for their opening win of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Siddharth Desai will be expected to put up his best for the team tonight and support Rajnish, who has surprsingly picked more points that Desai. With either Armaan or Kamal Singh set to play the role of the third raider in the team, the management can also consider Suraj Desai to play his first match for the Titans.

Along with captain Abozar Mighani, Vishal Bhardwaj will lead the corner defense for the team. Both have played a decent role as defenders but will have to up their game in tonight's encounter. Iranian Farhad Milaghardan and C Arun could once again be the cover defenders for the Titans.

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Can Dabang Delhi avenge their previous losses against Telugu Titans?

One of the most consistent sides of season 6, Dabang Delhi will yet again look to continue their stellar performance right from the start of the season. Ankle hold-specialist Joginder Narwal will lead the team while right corner defender Ravinder Pahal will be banked on to make matters difficult for the Titans' raiders.

These two veterans, with have been the pillars of Delhi's defense and in combination with the expert of dashes Vishal Mane, who will be the right cover defender of the team, the trio could be expected to make a massive difference. Anil Kumar could come in as a left cover defender, with decent performances for the Titans last season.

Naveen Goyat had an outstanding debut season in PKL 6 with 177 raid points in 22 matches and will lead the raiding unit along with Chandran Ranjit, who's pace could be a mattern of concern for the hosts' defenders.

A burly all-rounder from Iran, Meraj Sheykh will look to aid the offense of the team as a raider during crucial situations in the match.

Predicted playing 7:

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (Right Corner), Armaan/Suraj Desai (Right In), Farhad Milaghardan (Right Cover), Siddharth Desai (Center), C Arun (Left Cover), Rajnish (Left In), and Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner)

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner), Chandran Ranjit (Right In), Vishal Mane (Right Cover), Naveen Goyat (Center), Anil Kumar (Left Cover), Meraj Shyekh (Left In), and Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)