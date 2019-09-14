PKL 2019, Match 89: Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Fortune Giants | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 32 // 14 Sep 2019, 16:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Pune start their home leg on a positive note?

The Pro Kabaddi fever will be on the minds of people from Pune as they gear up for their team’s first home game against Gujarat Fortune Giants tonight.

While Puneri Paltan have been let down by their star players, Gujarat have failed to find suitable support in their attack and as a result, both these teams find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

Pune were just inches away from a victory against Bengal, but Esmaeil Nabinakhsh’s super raid took the match away from them. But Pune will be happy with the way Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet have attacked throughout this season. Both earned a super 10 in the last game against a decent Bengal defense. However, Nitin Tomar who is also their strike raider, continues to be in and out of this team owing to fitness.

The match also saw the return of Girish Ernak. Pune’s both corner defenders - Ernak & Hadi, scored 3 points each with captain Surjeet scoring a couple.

Puneri Paltan form guide (Last 5 games): L D L W L

Gujarat suffered a loss in the last match which dented their momentum. After securing a win against Bengaluru and a draw against Bengal, it seemed like Gujarat would finally get things right. But sadly, it wasn’t to be.

Two very big positives for Gujarat from the last game were the performances of their lead players. Sachin Tanwar scored a super 10 while Sunil Kumar fetched a substantial 7 tackle points.

Apart from these two, the other players lacked intensity and failed to make an impact. Gujarat’s assisting raiders Rohit Gulia and GB More never took off in the last match and they’ll be expected to deliver better results.

Parvesh Bhainswal’s poor show against UP Yoddha might worry Gujarat a little. But he could be expected to make a return soon.

Advertisement

Gujarat Fortune Giants Form Guide (Last 5 games): L D W L W

Predicted Starting 7

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar/Darshan Kadian, Surjeet Singh(C), Hadi Tajik, Balasaheb Jadhav, Girish Ernak

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sachin Tanwar, GB More, Rohit Gulia, Sonu, Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sumit

Match Prediction

Although Pune lost to Bengal, they looked really good in that game and will back themselves to do better.

Gujarat will need their support raiders to contribute more. Their defence may feel the heat against Pune’s in form raiders.

Puneri Paltan could be expected to beat Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Where and when to watch

Date: Saturday, 14th September 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda