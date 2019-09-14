PKL 2019, Match 90 : Tamil Thalaivas Vs Haryana Steelers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur

Can Haryana extend their 6-match unbeaten streak?

The efforts of Tamil Thalaivas to bring their season back on track will face a stern challenge from Haryana Steelers when they meet each other in Match 90 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

Tamil Thalaivas were all set to go big this season. After all, they had the most experienced and balanced team to start with. But after 15 matches, their team finds itself at the bottom of the table.

They suffered a loss by a margin of 26 points against Patna Pirates in the last match. Big faces like Mohit Chillar and Ran Singh were dropped after a series of poor shows. Even Shabeer Bapu and Ajay Thakur did not appear on the mat and Tamil Thalaivas went on to lose yet another match.

V Ajith Kumar once again took the onus of rescuing his team in times of crisis as he scored a super 10. Rahul Chaudhari took 5 points but it just wasn’t good enough. The defence saw some new faces but they were completely dominated by Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance.

Tamil Thalaivas form guide (Last 5 games): L L L L L

Haryana Steelers have been mighty impressive as they haven’t tasted loss for 6 consecutive games now. The reason for their meteoric rise has been the contribution from both their departments.

In the last match, they scored 17 raid points and 13 tackle points and that shows how good their defence has been.

Ravi Kumar was the pick of the defenders as he completed a high five along with his partner Sunil.

Vikas Khandola was once again the leader of the pack as he scored 7 points. But Haryana will be even more happy with their support raiders Prashant Rai and Naveen. Both looked in good touch against Jaipur and that will give them some confidence.

Haryana Steelers Form Guide (Last 5 games): D W W W W

Predicted Starting 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur (C), V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Vineet Sharma, Manjeet Chillar, Mohit Chillar

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Naveen, Prashant Kumar Rai, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C)

Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas tried some new faces but that could not change their fortunes. They might get back to their original combination but they need to be at their best against a good looking Haryana team.

Haryana could be expected to overcome Tamil Thalaivas in Pune tonight.

Where and when to watch

Date: Saturday, 14th September 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda