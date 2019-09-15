PKL 2019, Match 92: Puneri Paltan v Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 50 // 15 Sep 2019, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Pune's defense impress yet again?

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates, two teams which are in the bottom half of the points table will be keen on picking up a win and moving up the points table when they square off in the 92nd fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Puneri Paltan put up a complete team performance against Gujarat in the last match as their raiding as well as defensive departments clicked that helped them score a total of 43 points which in turn saw them register a comfortanle win.

The home fans will be happy with the return of Nitin Tomar who scored his first super 10 of the season. Their next best raider Manjeet carried on from where he left off and has been very impressive this season.

The Puneri Paltan defensive unit, which has looked slightly shaky this season put on a great show as Balasaheb Jadhav and captain Surjeet Singh showed their worth with High 5s to their credit. Their corner defenders Hadi Tajik and Girish Ernak also stepped up and were at the top of their game.

Pune have looked like a solid unit in the last few games and could be expected to clinch their second home game win.

Puneri Paltan form guide (Last 5 games) : W L D L W

Patna Pirates have won two games in a row and have the momentum on their side. In most of their matches, Pardeep Narwal has been the lone warrior and with 172 raid points thus far, he has looked the most comfortable of all their players.

The Pirates will be upbeat with the return to form of Jang Kun Lee, who picked up 8 points in the last game and if he continues to do well, the Pirates could certainly be expected to give their home side a run for their money.

The pick of their defenders was Neeraj Kumar as he picked up a much deserved High 5. The corner combination of Hadi and Jaideep have also regained their lost touch in the last few games.

Advertisement

However, Monu and Vikas Jaglan have failed to create a major impact and could soon run out of time and in order to keep their place in the side, they will need to be at their best.

Patna Pirates Form Guide (Last 5 games): W W L L L

Predicted Starting 7

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh (C), Hadi Tajik, Balasaheb Jadhav, Girish Ernak.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang-Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep

Match Prediction

Although Pune lost to Bengal, they looked really good in that game and will back themselves to do better. Patna Pirates did find a good support for Pardeep in the last match. But they must continue to rise in all departments as they need some crucial points to bring their season back on track.

Puneri Paltan could be expected to beat Patna Pirates.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 15th September 2019

Start time: 8:30pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda