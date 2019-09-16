PKL 2019, Match 94: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will the Telugu Titans defence be able to stop Naveen's riot?

Telugu Titans will have a mountain to climb when they face table-toppers Dabang Delhi in the 94th match of the season.

Both these teams possess some highly talented raiders such as Naveen Kumar and Siddharth Desai, who have 187 and 116 raid points respectively.

Speaking about the Telugu Titans, they have some very efficient raiders and defenders but have often missed someone who supports them well.

When Siddharth did well, he hasn’t been offered much support by Suraj Desai or Rakesh Gowda. Similarly, when Vishal defends well, Abozar fails to compliment him. All-rounder Farhad Milaghardan has looked good and he must be used smartly by Abozar.

A good team effort is what Telugu Titans have lacked so far and they could be running out of time to do so.

Telugu Titans form guide (Last 5 games): L L W L W

Dabang Delhi achieved another victory that extended their lead at the top. It was their 7th win in the last 8 games.

Naveen Kumar’s 13th successive Super 10 helped his team score 19 raid points. Dabang Delhi have the most number of successful raids this season (258) and that reiterates their attacking strength. Meraj Sheykh and Chandran Ranjit have done well by doing their bit for the team. Vijay has also looked good and could well get another opportunity.

Their defence worked in the previous match but the fact that none of their proper defenders have managed to fetch a high 5 in the last 5 games could be an issue for the team. But, overall, they have been brilliant.

Dabang Delhi Form Guide (Last 5 games): W W L W W

Predicted Starting 7

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abozar Mighani (C).

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Anil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal.

Match Prediction

Telugu Titans are placed at the penultimate position in the points table and will have to be on top of their game to beat Delhi.

Delhi’s outcome depends on the performance of their defence. They will have to keep the Desai brothers under control.

Dabang Delhi are the favourites to beat Telugu Titans tonight.

Where and when to watch

Date: Monday, 16th September 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda