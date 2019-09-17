PKL 2019, Match 96: Puneri Paltan Vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will Puneri Paltan get going in front of their passionate home crowd?

Puneri Paltan will host an under-pressure Tamil Thalaivas in their second home game of the season.

Puneri Paltan have the most number of tackle points (183) this season whereas their opponents Tamil Thalaivas have the least (141).

The home team lost to Patna in the last game by a huge margin as Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance got the better of their defence. Corners Girish Ernak and Hadi Tajik had to settle for 1 point each. Pune picked up only 8 tackle points out of which 3 belonged to captain Surjeet.

Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite were splendid once again and contributed for a huge chunk of Pune’s total points. Star raider Nitin Tomar will have a huge chance to go big as he will face Tamil’s struggling defence and that might give him some momentum.

Puneri Paltan form guide (Last 5 games): L W L D L

Tamil Thalaivas have been at the receiving end in almost all the games they have been part of. Pardeep’s stupendous feat (1000th point) came against the Thalaivas. Naveen’s best performance (17 points) of the season was also against this very team.

Superstar Rahul Chaudhari and Tamil’s surprise package V Ajith Kumar were very good against Haryana in the last game, but their defence was a big let down.

Ran Singh has looked toothless and his partner Mohit Chhillar too hasn’t fired. Manjeet Chhillar’s return was expected to provide the Thalaivas with some much needed depth, but even he has looked out of touch.

Ajay Thakur has been out of action for a while and the Thalaivas’ fans would want their captain to be back at his best as soon as possible. The lack of contribution from Shabeer Bapu has been a big worry for the Thalaivas. They are yet to find a proper combination that will yield them good results.

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide (Last 5 games): L L L L L

Predicted Starting 7

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh(C), Hadi Tajik, Balasaheb Jadhav, Girish Ernak

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur/Victor Obiero, V Ajith Kumar, Sagar, Ran Singh, Manjeet Chillar, Mohit Chillar

Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan will sense a good opportunity to collect some much needed 5 points against the bottom placed Tamil Thalaivas

The Thalaivas must now treat every game as a must win as they have fallen way back in the race to the playoffs.

Home side Puneri Paltan are expected to win against Tamil Thalaivas.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 18th September 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda