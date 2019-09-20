PKL 2019, Match 99: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Bengaluru Bulls get into the top 3 with a win over Pune?

Hosts Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 99th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2019, which will also mark the end of Pune leg at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

In Puneri Paltan's previous game, the home team was guilty of handing the advantage to the Tamil Thalaivas at the fag end of the contest and hence had to settle for a draw.

Nitin Tomar’s subdued performance has meant that Pune have failed to land the finishing punch, but credit must go to the duo of Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet, who have carried this team’s attack on their young shoulders. Against the Thalaivas, these two scored the majority of Pune’s points with the Manjeet scoring his second Super 10 of the season.

Girish Ernak’s return to form has given a much-required boost to Pune’s defensive outlook. Captain Surjeet Singh has also been very impressive in the home leg and has had ample support from Amit Kumar and Hadi Tajik. Balasaheb Jadhav has failed to pick up a single point from his last two outings but could make an impact in this game, if given a chance in the starting 7.

Puneri Paltan form guide (last 5 games) : D L W L D

The Bengaluru Bulls have scored 322 raid points this season, out of which 216 have been notched up by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, 67% of the team’s total raid points, which underlines the leading raider's impact on the team's fortunes.

Sehrawat’s biggest strength is his ability to play his natural game even under massive pressure with his quick footwork and pace on the mat coming to the fore. However, Bulls captain Rohit Kumar hasn’t had a great run this season.

Rohit hasn’t scored a Super 10 for five successive games and will be keen on putting an end to his poor form. On the defensive front, the youngsters in the team have been on top of their game with Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran putting in impressive performances from the corner positions.

The fact that a lot of defenders have done well under pressure has given coach Randhir Singh confidence to try out a couple of young players which has also provided a cushion in case of injuries, which is a big plus in a marathon season like this edition.

Bengaluru Bulls form guide (last 5 games): L W W W L

Predicted Starting 7

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh (C), Hadi Tajik, Amit Kumar, Girish Ernak

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar (C), Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat

Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan could bring back Hadi Tajik to add more strength to the defence unit against the threat of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Yet, given Sehrawat's form this season, one can expect him to yet again make an impact and bring about a win for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls could be expected to beat the Puneri Paltan.

Where and when to watch

Date: Friday, 20th September 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda