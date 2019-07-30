PKL 2019: Patna Pirates notch a narrow win against Tamil Thalaivas

In a thrilling encounter, it was Patna Pirates who came out on top as they beat Tamil Thalaivas 24-23. The match was billed as an encounter between “The Showman” Rahul Chaudhari against the “Record Breaker” Pardeep Narwal, who are the two most successful raiders of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League history. But it turned out that the defence of Patna turned the match in their favour with Super Tackles throughout the match. Jaideep scored seven tackle points and was ably supported by young Monu who chipped in with a strong all-round performance. Rahul “The Showman” Chaudhari completed 900 raids making history in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 and top-scored with five points for the Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet Chhillar who also scored 300 tackle points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League began the half strongly for Tamil Thalaivas as he tackled Pardeep “Record Breaker” Narwal and dangerman Jang Kun Lee. Jaideep, on the other hand, was a rock at the back for Patna Pirates and showed tremendous amount of strength and toughness.

Rahul “The Showman” Chaudhari who always delivered his best against Patna got his first raid point in the 4th minute to give Thalaivas a 4-0 lead. The first half was all about Super Tackles for Patna Pirates. Jaideep forced one in the 4th minute to get Patna off the mark. It was one of those rare occasions when Pardeep “Record Breaker” Narwal failed to open his account in the first half.

With Narwal misfiring, it was left to Patna’s defence to get the points on board. Ajay ‘Iceman’ Thakur is the 2nd leading raid point scorer against Patna with 110 raid points.

Hadi Oshtorak forced a Super Tackle in the 17th minute to send Rahul “The Showman” Chaudhari to the bench and averted an all-out for Patna Pirates. At the end of the first half, both teams were levelled at 11 points each. Chaudhari, who is the all-time leading raid point scorer against Patna Pirates with 145 raid points in 15 matches, which is also the most by any player against a single team - scored just one point in the first half. For Thalaivas, Manjeet Chhillar picked up four tackle points in the first half alone. Ajay “Iceman” Thakur reached 600 raid points creating history in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 - had a quiet match.

Patna Pirates began the second half on the same note as they forced another Super Tackle to lead 14-13 after 27 minutes. Rahul “The Showman” Chaudhari picked up a two-point raid to level the match at 16-16. Patna Pirates then forced another tackle to take an 18-16 lead in the 32nd minute.

In the 38th minute, Pardeep “Record Breaker” Narwal got his first point and sent Manjeet Chhillar to the bench. In the last minute Rahul “The Showman” Chaudhari made an unforced error and handed Patna Pirates a victory in the end with the final score 23-24.