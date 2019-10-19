Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat, Manpreet Singh predict who will win the final

Pawan Sehrawat's team Bengaluru Bulls had lost to Dabang Delhi K.C. in the first semifinal

What's the story?

The best raider of Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Pawan Sehrawat and the former PKL champion, Manpreet Singh were a part of the pre-show panel of Star Sports for the final match of PKL 2019 where they predicted who will win the battle between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. While Manpreet said that kabaddi will be the real winner irrespective of who wins the match, Pawan picked Dabang Delhi K.C. to win their maiden PKL trophy.

The background

After performing brilliantly in the league stage of Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. earned themselves a direct entry into the semifinals. Since the two teams have never played a single final in PKL history, they will look to win their first title in their first final itself.

The heart of the matter

Talking to the anchors in the pre-show, Pawan Sehrawat said that Dabang Delhi K.C. will have the upper hand in this match because their defensive unit is better than Bengal Warriors. Also, Maninder Singh's absence will give Delhi an advantage in this match.

On the other side, the coach of Gujarat Fortune Giants, Manpreet Singh felt that both the teams are evenly matches and irrespective of who wins tonight, kabaddi will be the real winner.

You can follow the live coverage of the final match of PKL 2019 between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors here.

What's next?

With the match scheduled to start at 8:00 PM, the kabaddi universe will get its new champion soon.

Which team do you think will win its first PKL trophy tonight? Share your views in the comments box below.